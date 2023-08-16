While many embrace zoning legislation passed earlier this year with the goal of increasing housing stock in Montana, some say there's not necessarily a straight line to be drawn from reducing regulations to more places to live and affordable home or rental prices.

Montana is an increasingly expensive place for those who aren’t wealthy. Home values in the state are 80% higher than five years ago, according to Alex Horowitz with Pew Charitable Trusts, who recently addressed a group of legislators, business owners and close watchers of economic policy.

“This is a highly unusual run-up … That means that people are going to struggle, even if mortgage rates are not as high as they are right now,” Horowitz said. “When home prices rise that much, that makes buying tough. That is much, much faster than wages are rising. Especially for potential first-time homeowners, this is a difficult situation for buying.”

The inventory of homes for sale this year is at 59% of 2018 levels, and that lack of options means what's for sale costs a whole lot more, Horowitz said.

Those who earn the least are hit the hardest, as data from the National Low Income Housing Coalition shows. The state has a shortage of 15,741 rental homes that are affordable and available for what's defined as extremely low-income renters, or those who earn 30% or less of the median area income.

Montana’s rate of those who are unhoused has grown at more than double the rest of the country between 2018-2023, Horowitz said, increasing 8.5% compared to 3.9% across the country. He drew ties between rapid rent increases and the unhoused population increasing elsewhere in the country.

What the Legislature did

Faced with those challenging data points, state lawmakers earlier this year passed a series of bills aimed at reforming land use policies and zoning regulations. Their idea was that making it easier to build would increase housing supply and drive down prices.

Senate Bill 382 is one of the larger pieces of land use legislation that came out of the session, both in terms of scope and length, clocking in at 52 pages.

“This bill will change how land use planning works in Montana," said sponsor Sen. Forrest Mandeville, a Columbus Republican and land-use planning consultant with his own company, when the Senate heard the bill. "This will provide a quicker review process. It will provide more predictability, both for existing neighborhoods and existing residents, as well as developers and lead to a better overall result."

Mandeville said Montana has done its planning "kind of backwards" over the years.

"We backload the public participation process so the developer is on the hook to buy the land, to do the engineering, to put all of the information together and then the governing body tells them what they actually have to do, which creates an unpredictable process that's kind of done on an ad hoc basis. It's a very bad and inefficient way to do government. This bill creates that foundation to start to front-load that process, creating a better process from beginning to end.”

Senate Bill 382 only applies to cities with a population of more than 5,000 within a county of more than 70,000, which focuses it on Montana’s more urban places. The communities that fit that bill now are Belgrade, Billings, Bozeman, Columbia Falls, Great Falls, Helena, Kalispell, Laurel, Missoula and Whitefish. The bill initially looped in counties as well, but was changed through amendments during the legislative process. Still, any local government can choose to opt in.

What it requires

Under the bill, communities must establish a planning commission to develop and review a land use plan and future land use map, as well as zoning regulations and associated maps, subdivision regulations and any other land use planning documents.

The process must provide for continuous public participation. The planning commission will propose a land use plan and future land use map, which would be adopted, amended or rejected by the local governing body. Citizens can suggest amendments by a petition of 15% of electors or by property owners applying for a land use permit. If changes are made, they must be accompanied by data supporting the alteration.

Plans must be reviewed every five years, though updates can happen at any time and must go through a public process.

The bill comes with a years-long timeline to comply, depending on what progress a community had already made. Generally cities have three years to meet requirements in the bill, but if a local government had completed a growth policy within five years of the bill’s implementation, they can extend that deadline five years from when that policy was adopted. Any cities that newly meet the population threshold have three years to comply.

What are the map and plan?

A future land use map should identify preferred and anticipated development patterns for the next 20 years, including annexation possibilities and adequate areas to accommodate the housing units a city already needs and projects to need down the road.

The land use plan must address the inventory of existing houses and what’s projected to come in the next two decades, and it also must take into account demands on local services and facilities, natural resources, the environment, hazards and more. The legislation also prescribes things like reaching out to local schools to communicate about projected demands on their systems.

“The brunt of the whole bill is identify what you need, identify the challenges, and then make a plan for how you can either get around the challenges or come up with a solution,” said Toni Henneman, a research analyst with the Legislature's Office of Research and Policy Analysis, during the meeting with legislators and other stakeholders. If a community can’t meet the projected need, the commission must come up with a minimum number of units that can be built, either through rehabilitating existing housing or new development.

Progress must be documented toward the goal every five years. Plans need to come with implementation schedules for when things will happen and include the projected costs and revenue sources for expanding public services. There must also be a plan to monitor progress.

“It’s definitely not a light lift,” Henneman said.

Some places are already doing parts of the work required under the new law. Eran Pehan, the director of Community Planning, Development and Innovation for the city of Missoula, is excited about the potential that comes with SB 382.

“It starts to modernize Montana’s outdated land-use and planning process and streamlines the zoning and planning processes for individual communities like Missoula, and that is something that is desperately needed on a statewide level and from community to community,” Pehan said.

Missoula is well-situated to take the bill and run with it, Pehan said, because the city was in the middle of a comprehensive code reform process.

“We are knee-deep in that work already,” Pehan said, adding that the city is eager to implement things like bringing public participation into the process earlier and engaging the community authentically and with a lens of equity.

Zoning to encourage housing

The bill’s section that focuses on ways zoning can spur housing construction comes with 14 options for communities to meet their goals; cities are required to pick five to pursue.

The strategies include things like allowing duplexes, triplexes or fourplexes where single units are permitted, higher density near urban centers, eliminating or reducing parking requirements, eliminating or reducing accessory dwelling unit (ADU) impact fees, allowing more ADUs, allowing single-room occupancy development and more.

“The idea here was to try to find a compromise between some local control and find out what works in their area,” Henneman said.

That menu is important for Missoula, Pehan said. Some of the selections are already being pursued or followed by the city, others will be considered going forward after public input.

“Not every option on the menu is going to work for Missoula, so it’s working with the community to figure out which ones are,” Pehan said.

“I feel like that section was crafted with an acknowledgement that communities are unique and we have different geography, we have different goals, we have different values, so our solutions will look different."

A need for more

While Missoula sees potential in the legislation, Pehan also acknowledged it’s not a fix for everything.

“If you follow economics or get behind some of these market-based strategies for increasing the housing supply, the notion is as we increase supply and the market starts to self-regulate, we will see prices start to not necessarily come down but inflate at a less unhealthy rate, that the market will stabilize,” Pehan said.

Pointing to places like Oregon that passed statewide legislation similar to Montana's, Pehan noted home prices have still escalated at double-digit rates and markets have not stabilized. The average home price there was about $250,000 in 2016 and sits at nearly $500,000 now.

Put another way, “those market adjustments alone weren’t enough to impact affordability.”

Pehan said Missoula wants to provide every opportunity for the market to control itself, and some legislation will help that. “But we also need to plan for a future where the market does not self-regulate."

The city is looking at affordable housing incentive programs, either through code changes or investments or access to subsidies to help buy down the cost of constructing houses that are deed-restricted or protected as affordable through community land trust models.

“We know we’re also going to have to invest as a community both financially and through programs and policies in getting affordable housing on the ground, because the market won’t do it alone,” Pehan said.

Through the legislative session, Pehan said there was robust conversation about putting money into the statewide affordable housing trust fund or subsidizing affordable housing developments, and “those two things in combination would have been incredibly powerful in starting to see affordability stabilize in our community.”

“Unfortunately we left the session with more of a robust reform around regulation and not much of an investment in true affordable housing,” Pehan said.

Pehan hopes next session will bring a look at more direct efforts at affordable housing. That would include bills that failed this time around, like moderate-income housing loans from the coal tax trust fund, property tax abatements for affordable housing, tax incentives for housing that promoted access, tax credits for owners who rent below market rates and a state tax credit for workforce housing.

Additional new laws

A slew of other bills came out of this legislative session aimed at addressing housing.

That includes Senate Bill 245, which also applies only to cities with more than 5,000 in population. It says those cities must allow mixed-use developments in commercial zones and can’t require more than one off-street parking space unless otherwise required in a parking agreement or under the Americans with Disabilities Act. A mixed-use development means non-residential uses are less than 50% of the total square footage and limited to the first floor, so that could be a business below apartments.

“Trying to get people to live where they’re possibly working is the intent there,” Henneman said. The bill became effective this year.

Senate Bill 323 also applies to cities of more than 5,000 and would require duplexes be allowed on any lot zoned for a single-family home. That bill becomes effective in 2024.

By no means is Montana first to try some of these ideas, and earlier this month lawmakers and others heard about how measures enacted elsewhere have played out.

Minneapolis was the first city to eliminate single-family zoning, and Libby Starling from the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis gave lawmakers context about how it’s gone during a recent presentation.

“Change is slow in this process,” Starling summed up. “ … Looking at that key headline of the … elimination of single-family zoning, we have seen very few duplexes and triplexes permitted since the adoption of the plan.”

The city changed its rules in 2019, and since then “only 21 duplexes and triplexes” have been permitted and ultimately built in areas where they were not previously allowed. The majority built since the adoption of the plan have been in places they were previously permitted, Starling said.

And while Minneapolis saw a spike in 2019 of new units of multi-family housing, that fell off the following year and only slightly increased after that. A chart Starling provided noted the difference between what’s estimated to have happened if not for the zoning changes is not statistically significant after 2020.

“We see ultimately that what is happening (is) there's some years where Minneapolis might have built less than what would have happened (without the zoning change) and more recently, in 2022, maybe building more. But at this point over the first few years, the key trend is that the new units of multi-family construction are emerging slowly,” Starling said.

Starling did note that new housing, even at the higher end of the market, can open up affordability down the road. But it comes with caveats. Some portion of the community will always want the newest option available, meaning their move causes vacancy in their previous home.

"That then starts to cascade down in such a way that even building new luxury housing can create opportunities as people relocate into newer property," Starling said.

But that might not apply in the Big Sky state the way it does elsewhere.

“This model is going to work differently in markets where there is significant in-migration or also in terms of the secondary home market, and both of those are certainly phenomenon that exist in Montana and may make the effect of increasing housing supply less continuous in terms of creating greater housing affordability for residents of all incomes,” Starling added.

“Certainly the best way of ensuring more affordable housing opportunities to the lowest-income households would be in terms of income-restricted, publicly subsidized (options), but broadly adding housing supply does create more opportunities for housing affordability across all income levels.”

Another bill lawmakers passed related to zoning is Senate Bill 528, which does not have a population threshold and applies to any town or city with zoning regulations. It says that at least one accessory dwelling unity must be allowed on a lot with a single-family dwelling. Cities and towns can require reconstruction of streets damaged in the building process, along with an application fee of up to $250 and a letter from the local water or sewer system to say they can hook up to the unit and have the capacity to serve it.

Another major housing bill — not focused on zoning — also passed this session. House Bill 819 ended up a "conglomeration" of other proposals and contains a $107 million revolving loan fund to help communities pay for expanding infrastructure. It also has a revolving loan fund to buy down mortgages for some households and increases in the amount of money from the coal trust fund for the Board of Housing to loan to people earning low and moderate incomes. The bill was a salvage of some of the governor's original housing proposals that legislators voted down.

Local control questions

Even though those zoning bills can bring positive changes, they do not come without tension, Pehan said. As the legislation moved through the session, Missoula didn’t support some of the bills — not because of the content itself but because of a lack of public participation in the process.

“Montana and specifically Missoulians didn’t have an opportunity to engage very deeply about these solutions before they were passed,” Pehan said, adding that there was concern about taking away a city's ability to steer their own ship in terms of land use.

“Changes in local zoning code should really be driven at the local level,” Pehan said.

But even with concerns about involvement, Pehan said the laws can have a positive impact on infill development, or the rebuilding of beloved neighborhoods like the University District.

“I do think that all three in combination will support the goal of more homes, which again if that stabilizes the market, it starts to support affordability. They all move us in the right direction,” Pehan said.

Horowitz, from Pew, praised the legislation passed in Montana, saying other states have gotten into deeper holes with more severe housing shortages. He also pointed to examples in places around the country that show data supports more housing supply does slow the growth of housing costs and leads to lower prices than in places with continued scarcity.

Across the country, rent has increased 31% from 2017 to 2023, according to data Horowitz presented, while the housing stock grew just 3%. But in places like Portland, Oregon, for example, rent only grew 2% while housing increased 7%.

He also offered up Colorado as a comparison, saying that state has seen median rent increases ranging from 22-53%, while in four other places — New Rochelle, New York; Portland, Oregon; Tysons, Virginia; and Minneapolis; rent cost either stayed flat or grew just 5%.

Another interim committee is looking at the topic of affordable rentals, with a bit of an acknowledgement that SB 382 isn’t a silver bullet or quick fix.

“I think the idea here is that (SB) 382 is a large bill that probably will have long-term solutions and there was some thought that there are some people that are struggling with rental prices now and if there's any solutions that is a more of a fast-track kind of a thing,” Henneman said.

Community concerns

Affordability is top of mind for Missoulians trying to figure out how they can stay in the place they call home and what their future looks like, Pehan said. Long-term community members also have a lot of questions about how the city adapts and if it remains a place where people can thrive. But they also wonder if that means they will live next to a big apartment complex that changes the scale of their neighborhood and how they can be a part of the solution without feeling like their area is altered dramatically.

“For them it means ‘what does this look like in my neighborhood and how can my neighborhood still feel like my neighborhood, but make space for more homes so more people can stay in this community they love?’” Pehan said.

And even success stories elsewhere don't cleanly translate to Montana.

Different communities have different advantages and challenges, such as a place like Missoula that can’t easily expand out because of the physical constraints of being in a valley with a river.

“There’s no template to follow,” Pehan said.

“If there was an easy solution, we would have already done it a long time ago. But I think we are learning some powerful things.”