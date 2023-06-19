Attorneys for the state of Montana opened their case Monday in the widely watched climate trial unfolding in Helena, which is expected to wrap up Tuesday.

The state is on defense in Held vs. Montana, a case filed in 2020 by a group of 16 young plaintiffs who argue the state is responsible for contributions to climate change that violate their right to a clean and healthful environment as enshrined in the Montana Constitution. The plaintiffs called their final witnesses Friday, and Monday the state's attorneys called only three witnesses to fortify their defense.

Two officials from the Montana Department of Environmental Quality testified for the state that they are bound by the plain language in statute enacted by the state Legislature. The third and final witness for the state, economist Terry Anderson, testified Montana's contribution to the global greenhouse gas emissions in recent years have been mere hundredths of a single percent of the total.

Anderson's numbers, however, were quickly thrown into question on cross examination when plaintiff attorney Phil Gregory highlighted significant corrections Anderson made to his reports ahead of trial. Gregory displayed both Anderson's original and corrected reports side-by-side on a screen in the courtroom Monday. The first report listed Montana's emission projections by sector — such as residential, commercial, transportation and electric power — while the corrected report showed those same numbers represented a five-state region.

When pressed on the report, Anderson noted he brought only his erroneous report on the witness stand, and was at times uncertain about where he drew some of the figures he relayed in his testimony. He did maintain that his projections for the five-state "Mountain Region" in the corrected report did help put Montana's figures into perspective.

Gregory made a motion to strike Anderson's testimony given the unstable footing on his evidence. District Court Judge Kathy Seeley declined the motion, but said the discussion had "raised some questions about the numbers."

Earlier Monday, the state's attorneys called DEQ Director Chris Dorrington as their first witness. Dorrington, having sat through the testimony of the youths during the plaintiffs case last week, said during his own testimony that he admired their "grit."

Dorrington said he did not understand, however, as to why the state agency was a defendant in the case. The Legislature enacts laws and policy, he said, while DEQ in the executive branch merely executes those laws. In this context, greenhouse gas emissions and climate change are not in statute as passed by the Legislature, and so the agency cannot reject permits because of those factors, he said.

"Really what we'll permit is what is submitted to us and fully complies with the law," Dorrington testified. "We have no authority to do otherwise."

Melissa Hornbein, an attorney for the plaintiffs, pushed back on cross examination that permitting coal and gas extraction projects is at odds with the constitutional right raised by the plaintiffs. She asked Dorrington whether DEQ considers the clean and healthful environment provision in the Constitution when permitting these projects.

"If you're asking if there's a checkbox … that says does this follow the Constitution, then no," Dorrington replied.

The plaintiffs' case turns on the Montana Environmental Policy Act, which until recently barred the state from considering greenhouse gas emissions or climate change outside of Montana's boundaries during the permit process. Under House Bill 971, passed by the Legislature earlier this year, the state can consider impacts outside of Montana, but not contributing factors to climate change inside or out of Montana. The plaintiffs are asking a judge to strike that provision from the law.

The state is arguing that if the plaintiffs want Montana agencies to consider climate impacts in their permitting decisions, they’ve challenged the wrong statute. During a Thursday back-and-forth with one of the plaintiffs’ expert witnesses, Deputy Attorney General Thane Johnson reiterated the state’s position that MEPA is a “procedural” law, not a permitting one.

The state has also argued throughout the trial is that Montana's emission levels are small enough to be negligible, while the the plaintiffs have countered that every ton of carbon dioxide added to the atmosphere will boost the likelihood of extreme weather events in Montana.

Sonja Nowakowski, the DEQ administrator of the Air, Energy and Mining Division and formerly a longtime bill drafter for environmental regulations, testified Monday that MEPA does not allow the agency to modify or deny a project without the underlying regulatory authority.

"DEQ does not have the authority to deny a permit because of greenhouse gas emissions," she said.

Nowakowski testified that several emissions levels are in flux. Emissions from the electric power industry in 2020 were down 37% from their levels in 1990, she said, while emissions from agriculture are up more than 7%, according to Montana-specific figures from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Nowakowski, in a nod to Montana's agricultural heritage, called the industry a "sacred cow" in jest, but said the case at hand appeared to focus narrowly on one industry.

"If we're talking about 'every ton matters,' then the state of Montana may need to have some difficult conversations," she said. "… It's a broader discussion than just fossil fuel activities, although I agree that fossil fuel activities is the largest contributor in Montana."

Attorneys for both sides said Monday they expect the trial to conclude by noon on Tuesday after brief closing arguments.