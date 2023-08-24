Applications are open for those seeking to be on a new commission that will oversee how some charter schools in the state are formed, under a new law passed earlier this year.

The window to apply to be on the Community Choice School Commission runs through Sept. 8. The commission was created when lawmakers passed House Bill 562 earlier this year to allow for establishing community choice schools. It was one of two charter school bills to clear the chamber. The commission is responsible for approving authorizers for choice schools around the state.

The law is under a challenge via a lawsuit filed by the Montana Quality Education Coalition in June. The Montana League of Women Voters and two teachers, Jessica Felchle of Billings and Beau Wright of Kalispell, are also named plaintiffs in filing.

The lawsuit alleges the new law violates the state Constitution, which vests control and supervision of schools in each district with the local board of trustees and with the Montana Board of Education.

Under the bill, from House Majority Leader Sue Vinton, community choice schools would operate independently from local school districts, with exemptions from certification requirements and other standards. The schools would be validated under the commission, which sits beneath the Office of Public Instruction.

In a press release Aug. 24, Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen said “It is my duty to appoint a student and family committed member to this newly formed commission that will support our special needs students. Of our almost 150,000 enrolled students in our Montana public school system, 14% are special needs students. This commission's work will focus on the success of all abilities of these students.”

The commission will have seven members. Two will be appointed by the governor, one by the superintendent, one by the president of the state Senate, one by the president of the state House, one by the minority leader in the Senate and one by the minority leader in the House.

People on the commission must have "substantial experience and expertise in board governance, business, finance, education, management, and philanthropy," according to the press release.

— Reporter Seaborn Larson contributed to this story.