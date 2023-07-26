Montana health officials in the coming weeks expect to ink a contract with a private firm to help engineer the state's generational overhaul of its behavioral health care system.

The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services last week closed its request for proposals seeking bids on a contractor officials hope will augment the state's research and expertise in its $300 million effort to shore up a crumbling behavioral health and developmental disability care system.

The contract comes with an immediate start date and will run until Dec. 31, 2025, with between $5 million and $10 million in funding planned for the contractor's work, according to a DPHHS spokesperson. That funding is allocated from the $300 million bill lawmakers passed to overhaul the system.

In a meeting last week of the Behavioral Health System for Future Generations Commission, DPHHS Director Charlie Brereton described the request for proposals as something the department has been advancing for some time.

"The department has been extremely busy behind the scenes gearing up for this commission process. In fact, even before House Bill 872 was enacted … we started putting our heads together and working towards the sort of thinking about the resources that would be required to ensure that this is a successful commission," Brereton said. "… We are seeking support from a contractor to ultimately provide support to the agency and to the department in designing and implementing a cohesive behavioral health system and developmental disability service strategy that meets the needs of Montana with excellence."

He said the contractor will work alongside both the department and the commission.

"We as a commission and we as a department will be working with this contractor to develop a behavioral health system for future generations strategic plan that will guide the work of this commission," Brereton said, adding that would also include the developmental disability system.

The commission’s recommendations are due by July 2024, and Brereton said he expected the commission and contractor would work together to develop those.

Rep. Bob Keenan, the Bigfork Republican who carried the legislation to put the overhaul in motion and sits on the commission, in a phone interview Wednesday said he has known for months about the department's search for a private firm.

Similarly significant public behavioral health system remodels are underway with private contractors in Virginia, Texas, Colorado and North Dakota, Keenan said.

Montana last year contracted with Alvarez and Marsal, a private firm hired to review and stabilize the state-run health care facilities in Montana, particularly the beleaguered Montana State Hospital in Warm Springs. That firm and DPHHS officials in January delivered findings and recommendations to lawmakers.

The state also recently contracted with Guidehouse, another firm, to survey reasonableness of the state's Medicaid reimbursement rates, which were slashed as part of Montana's efforts to overcome an expected budget shortfall in 2017.

The request for proposals (RFP) for work on the broader behavioral health care and developmental disabilities services closed last week and a committee to evaluate applications has been established, Brereton said.

“We expect to move through that RFP scoring process, select a vendor or contractor, enter into contract negotiations and then award and execute a contract by the end of August or early September,” Brereton said.

The contractor is expected to produce an analysis of the current behavioral health and developmental disabilities systems operations and financing strategies in effect across Montana. It's also expected to identify and recommend ways to close gaps in state and local planning and collaboration, Brereton said.

They will also analyze things like Medicaid data or other information to see what outcomes for people seeking care have been. The contractor will also work to gather feedback from people involved in the system, hosting things like listening sessions and more around the state.

“These are documents or plans that the department will use hopefully over the course of many years regardless of what happens with this commission, whether or not it's reauthorized and extended,” Brereton said.

Officials expect to exhaust the $300 million over the next five or six years, but House Bill 872, Keenan's bill that carried the project, slated to disband the commission on July 1, 2025. That date can be adjusted when the Legislature assembles earlier that year.