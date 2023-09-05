Two Montana abortion providers have gone to court to request a judge block a new law from taking effect next month that's intended to add regulatory oversight specific to such clinics.

That law — House Bill 937 from Rep. Lola Sheldon-Galloway, R-Great Falls — directed the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services to develop a licensure structure and additional guidelines for which abortion clinics must abide, or suffer $1,000 per day for noncompliance. The law came with an Oct. 1 start date.

However, Blue Mountain Clinic of Missoula and All Families Healthcare of Whitefish in legal filings submitted Friday in Lewis and Clark County District Court, state DPHHS has issued no guidance to comply with the upcoming law to remain licensed in Montana. Attorneys for the clinics, which include the American Civil Liberties Union of Montana, argue that allowing the Oct. 1 deadline to stand would result in a disruption in abortion care.

A spokesperson for DPHHS on Tuesday declined to comment.

Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte signed HB 937 in May, along with a raft of another bills restricting abortions either by procedure or by coverage through public programs like Medicaid. Four laws passed by the Legislature this year are already on hold following a preliminary injunction granted in Lewis and Clark County District Court.

Helen Weems, an abortion provider and the founder of All Families Healthcare, has also signed on as a plaintiff in the earlier lawsuits.

"Abortion care is already subject to government oversight and regulation, and it is incredibly safe and necessary health care," Weems said in a press release Friday. "Yet abortion providers like myself have faced relentless attacks for providing care to our communities.

"To make matters worse, in the three months since this bill was signed, the state has yet to tell us what is required to become licensed, making it impossible for us to comply with the law by Oct. 1," she added.

Beyond the lack of guidance for licensure, attorneys for the clinic argue HB 937 is unconstitutional in its specific targeting of abortion providers, citing the 1999 Montana Supreme Court ruling that found the state Constitution protected the right to access an abortion.

State attorneys have not yet filed a response with the court.