Montana Commissioner of Labor and Industry Laurie Esau resigned Monday after she was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence in Missoula a day earlier.

The misdemeanor charge was listed publicly on Missoula County’s jail records website.

The commissioner post atop the Montana Department of Labor and Industry is an appointed position that Esau has held since Gov. Greg Gianforte took office at the beginning of 2021.

A spokesperson for the Governor’s Office on Monday said DLI chief of staff John Elizandro will serve as acting commissioner moving forward.

“Commissioner Esau offered her resignation to the governor this morning, effective immediately, which he accepted,” spokesperson Kaitlin Price said in an email Monday.

Jail records show Esau was booked into Missoula County jail Sunday at about 6 p.m. and released about a half-hour later after someone else posted her bail.

