State lawmakers have revived two policy fixes for the embattled Montana State Hospital vetoed last month by Gov. Greg Gianforte.

The poll results released by the Montana Secretary of State's Office late Thursday showed 106 of 150 members in the GOP-controlled Legislature voted to overturn the Republican governor's veto of House Bill 29. Senate Bill 4 likewise cleared the required two-thirds hurdle with 111 votes between both the House and Senate. Both took different angles at attempting to resolve some issues uncovered at the state hospital in Warm Springs, one by admissions practices and another by making abuse and neglect reports accessible to patient advocates.

Both HB 29 and SB 4 were products of bipartisan construction done during the time between legislative sessions from the Children, Families, Health and Human Services Interim Committee after repeated failures of the state hospital to maintain to the health and safety of its patients lost the facility its federal funding.

Republican Rep. Jennifer Carlson of Churchill and then-Democratic Rep. Danny Tenenbaum of Missoula took the lead on House Bill 29, which set out to enforce existing law barring the state hospital from admitting patients with dementia or Alzheimer's as a primary diagnosis. Patients with those diagnosis are most often housed in the facility's Spratt Unit, typically dispatched there by involuntary commitment through the courts. Last year lawmakers noted after a tour that patients had been piled into Spratt rooms "like cattle."

The bill gave the Department of Public Health and Human Services until mid-2025 to transfer patients out of the facility in Warm Springs and into community placements. The governor's administration testified against the bill at each step of the legislative process, contending HB 29 did not adequately accommodate patients' needs and gave a timeline too rigid for DPHHS. Still, 140 of 150 lawmakers voted to approve the bill during the session before Gianforte vetoed it.

Now law, HB 29 requires a legislative advisory committee be assembled to oversee the transfer of certain patients out of the state hospital.

No lawmaker voted against SB 4, carried by Billings Democratic Sen. Jen Gross during the legislative session. That bill was an accountability measure to ensure the federally designated advocacy group Disability Rights Montana has access to abuse and neglect reports from Montana State Hospital.

Gianforte had returned the bill to lawmakers with an amendatory veto, offering a change for additional redactions in lieu of an outright veto. The Legislature adjourned before it could consider the changes, and Gianforte then vetoed the bill.

With SB 4's passage into law, Disability Rights Montana will have the same access to abuse and neglect reports from the state hospital as it gets from other state-run facilities.

"I am beyond thrilled at this moment for the successful override of SB 4, and the Legislature's ability to put checks and balances on how the executive branch handles allegations of abuse and neglect at MSH," Gross said in a text Thursday evening.

Other veto poll results

The state's two-year-old compensation program for wrongfully convicted individuals, meanwhile, will sunset in July after an override of Gianforte's veto on House Bill 423 failed. That bill, carried by Rep. Amy Regier, R-Kalispell, sought to continue the program beyond its July 1 sunset, which was established at the program's inception in 2021 to require lawmakers to re-examine the process during the 2023 Legislature. Lawmakers opted to keep the program intact, approving changes to remove counties from the payout equation to avoid costly litigation. Gianforte rejected that change, arguing letting counties off the hook would only require the state to pay future police and prosecutor misconduct.

The House voted 52-36 to override Gianforte's veto on HB 423 and the Senate voted 33-13, falling 15 votes short of the two-thirds threshold.

It got 60 votes in the House and 37 in the Senate in the poll, not enough to clear the two-thirds threshold. Thirty representatives voted against the override, along with 12 senators.

The bill passed the state House in the session with just eight no votes in total, but saw a slightly harder path in the Senate, where it advanced from a committee by just one vote but then later cleared the full chamber 41-9.

Gianforte's veto on House Bill 828 also survived the override poll. The bill aimed to stabilize ambulance service costs with a supplemental payment program, but Gianforte argued the bill required too tight a timeline for DPHHS to establish a funding agreement with the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. That bill failed to reach two-thirds of lawmakers' approval with 65 votes in the House and 27 in the Senate.

Eleven vetoes still await override polls conducted by the Secretary of State's Office; each of those bills vetoed received a two-thirds vote during the session, triggering the poll.

Legislators have 30 days after a veto to override the governor's rejection. As of Thursday, Senate President Jason Ellsworth, R-Hamilton, had still not transmitted several key bills — including the $14.4 billion state budget — to Gianforte's desk.