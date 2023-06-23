In a sharply-worded letter to legislative leadership Friday, Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen accused a Democratic lawmaker of “fraudulently” double-voting in multiple veto override polls, but leaders from both parties characterized the actions as an honest mistake.

Sen. Kathy Kelker, a Billings Democrat, appears to have submitted two sets of responses to polls that Jacobsen’s office conducts for legislation vetoed by the governor after the Legislature adjourned last month.

The yes-or-no polls are sent to all 150 lawmakers for such bills that initially received at least the minimum two-thirds vote needed to override the veto. Jacobsen’s office received Kelker’s responses for eight of those override polls on June 1, her letter states, and then received a duplicate set of the eight poll responses on June 19.

Attached to the letter are examples of the two versions of responses, with obvious differences in formatting. Both versions appear to bear the same signature from the lawmaker, and both were voted the same way. None of them amounted to a deciding vote on whether to override the veto.

“A legislator who knowingly creates false and fictitious ballots, with the purpose of them being used as her genuine official ballots, compromises the safety of the legislative process and raises ethical concerns,” Jacobsen wrote in the letter, addressed to the top Republicans and Democrats in the House and Senate.

Kelker didn’t respond to a request for comment Friday, but the top Democrat in the chamber, Senate Minority Leader Pat Flowers, said he spoke with her and largely confirmed Jacobsen’s account.

He said Kelker apparently forgot she had already voted on the eight poll responses and later thought she hadn’t received them. With a looming deadline to get her vote counted, she attempted to reproduce a poll response to mail in.

“It’s as simple as this, she made a mistake,” Flowers said. “There was no ill intent to be fraudulent, there was no intention to counterfeit. She made a mistake. She was trying to be responsive on veto overrides.”

Flowers noted that because the Secretary of State’s office also publishes the results of each poll with how every legislator voted, there’s no way that Kelker’s duplicate votes could have somehow both counted toward the end result.

His Republican counterpart, Senate President Jason Ellsworth, echoed that assessment. In her letter Jacobsen, also a Republican, urged legislative leaders to hold Kelker “accountable for actions that compromise the safety of the process.” Ellsworth dismissed the suggestion that discipline is necessary.

“I think this is human,” he said. “We’re a citizen Legislature, we are citizens. We are not professional politicians, so I can see how it would be easy for someone to try to fix a problem that wasn’t a problem that they thought was a problem.”