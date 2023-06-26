A state district court judge has ordered Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte’s office to turn over public records related to his administration dropping enforcement actions against a mining company executive who allegedly ran afoul of Montana’s “bad actor” hardrock mining law.

In his order, Lewis and Clark County District Court Judge Christopher Abbott wrote that Gianforte’s office has six weeks to turn over the documents to the Montana Environmental Information Center, after initially refusing to turn over any of the documents requested by the nonprofit organization in 2021.

“While the decision whether to withhold any particular document may involve an exercise of discretion, the decision not to produce anything at all without doing that document-by-document review is not,” Abbott wrote.

The lawsuit, filed by the Montana Environmental Information Center and Earthworks last year, is related to a proposed mine next to the Cabinet Mountains Wilderness. After Gianforte, a Republican, was elected in 2020, his administration dismissed an ongoing enforcement action against Hecla Mining Co., which was seeking the permit to mine silver and gold.

Hecla CEO Phillip S. Baker had previously served as an executive with Pegasus Gold, Inc., in the 1990s, when the company filed for bankruptcy and walked away from the cleanup of several gold mines in Montana, including the Zortman-Landusky Mine just upstream from the Fort Belknap Reservation. The ongoing cleanup of Zortman-Landusky has to date cost the state and federal governments more than $83 million to remediate acid mine drainage and other pollution impacts. It was also a factor in bipartisan legislation in 2001 that strengthened Montana’s “bad actor” provision.

The law prevents senior mining executives and companies from getting new permits from state regulators if they failed to either clean up a previous mine site or reimburse the Montana for the costs.

The DEQ cited the change in administration, along with a legal process that had already stretched for three years, in its decision to drop the claim against Baker.

“DEQ would prefer to address the problem of bad actors and achieve the goal of protecting Montana from them through collaborative development of more comprehensive and current legislation applicable broadly, rather than litigation,” the department wrote in a statement at the time.

After that decision, the environmental group requested communications and other records from his office related to the mines, the “bad actor” law and exchanges between his office and company representatives.

The governor’s office responded several months later that it wouldn’t turn over the documents on the basis that they were covered by attorney-client privilege and the deliberative process privilege. In response to MEIC’s lawsuit, the governor’s office has also argued that the records request is an attempt to circumvent the discovery process in a separate lawsuit filed in response to Gianforte dropping the “bad actor” action.

“The difficulty with this argument, however, is that it is completely unmoored from the text, history and purpose underlying both Article II, Section 9 and the implementing public records statutes,” Abbott wrote, referring to the right-to-know provision of the Montana Constitution.

He added that the constitutional right to know is not affected by the motives of the person requesting public records.

Abbott also cites a law recently passed by the Legislature, clarifying that government agencies can’t deny someone’s request for public records on the basis of ongoing litigation. After House Bill 693 initially passed with overwhelmingly bipartisan support, the governor vetoed the bill. It was one of several post-session vetoes that the Legislature has since overridden.

The law doesn’t become effective until Oct. 1. But, Abbott wrote, “if there were any doubt as to the Legislature’s intentions when they enacted the public records statutes, the Legislature has now resolved that doubt.”

Abbott’s order also addresses which agency is tasked with providing public records generated by the governor’s office. MEIC had initially requested the records from the Department of Administration, which maintains the servers that emails and some other documents are stored on.

“Each executive agency is tasked with managing its own records in accordance with the law,” Abbott wrote in dismissing the claims against the department.

In a press release, the Montana Environmental Information Center praised Abbott's ruling.

“The governor is not above the law,” stated Anne Hedges, the group's director of policy and legislative affairs. "We have a fundamental, constitutional right to know what government is up to, especially when it regards this administration’s failure to enforce the law against bad actors who have cost the state tens of millions of dollars."

A spokesperson for Gianforte declined to comment Monday.

In a separate lawsuit, the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, Fort Belknap Indian Community, Ksanka Elders Advisory Committee and several conservation organizations sued in 2021 to require the agency to reinstate the “bad actor” enforcement action.

That case is still pending in Lewis and Clark County District Court, also before Judge Abbott. Oral arguments were held last November.