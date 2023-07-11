The dashcam video captured by law enforcement of the traffic stop that led to misdemeanor charges for Republican state Senator Jason Ellsworth has been made public.

Ellsworth was the second-highest ranking Republican senator when he was stopped for speeding by the Montana Highway Patrol in May 2021 while driving at night to Helena for an 8:30 a.m. meeting of the Legislative Council at the state Capitol the following morning. He was charged with, and later pleaded guilty to, obstructing a peace officer for repeatedly demanding to be released from the traffic stop due to legislative privilege, and invoking the Montana attorney general when the trooper pointed him back to his vehicle.

Lee Newspapers' Montana State News Bureau requested the 2021 traffic stop video after Ellsworth's criminal case concluded, triggering a year-long litigation over its release. The Broadwater County Attorney’s Office released the video following rulings to disclose by a district court judge and a unanimous five-justice panel in the Montana Supreme Court, over Ellsworth’s legal objections.

Ellsworth did not return a call Tuesday seeking comment for this story.

The state senator's legal headaches have mounted in recent months. On Monday, the Montana Free Press reported Ellsworth is the subject of a protective order issued in May which accuses him of domestic violence during a six-year relationship with his partner. He has not been charged with any such crime.

The state Democratic Party on Tuesday called for Ellsworth's resignation in light of the allegations.

“The allegations against Sen. Ellsworth are profoundly upsetting and disqualifying," Sheila Hogan, executive director of the Montana Democratic Party, said in a statement. The halls of the Montana State Capitol should be a place where everyone feels safe, and Montanans deserve to be represented by leaders they trust. Sen. Ellsworth should resign.”

Video shows 2021 exchange with trooper

The dashboard video animates the allegations previously set out by court records. On May 23, 2021, Ellsworth was stopped by an MHP trooper while traveling 86 miles an hour in a 55-mile an hour construction zone.

In their first exchange, Ellsworth tells the trooper he is headed to Helena for a legislative hearing in the morning.

It was the second time that year Ellsworth had raised his legislative privilege to be released from a traffic stop. On Jan. 25, 2021, another trooper stopped Ellsworth for speeding on the interstate near Helena. Ellsworth told the trooper he was hurrying to a meeting with the governor, and the trooper allowed him to continue.

During the May 2021 traffic stop, the exchange became far more tense.

After initially speaking with Ellsworth, the trooper, Mackenzie Gifford, returned to her patrol car and began communicating with someone over her radio, asking for clarification on the rules for arresting legislators driving to or from legislative sessions. In the U.S. and Montana constitution, lawmakers are immune from arrest in those instances, except in cases of committing a felony or “a breach of the peace.”

About 11 minutes later, Gifford was printing out a warning for Ellsworth’s excessive speed when the state senator opened his driver’s side door and began walking toward the patrol car with his phone in his hand.

“I’m a member of the Senate, and you need to release me,” Ellsworth said.

“I’m not arresting you; this is a traffic stop,” Gifford volleys. “You need to get back to your car.”

Ellsworth said in the video he has the state Constitution on his phone, but Gifford appeared unfazed.

“You’re also stating you’re going in the middle of the night to a session that starts in the morning,” Gifford said, before commanding again, “Step back, now.”

“If you want me to call the attorney general, I’d be happy to,” Ellsworth said. “I suggest you call your boss.”

“Go ahead and call him,” Gifford responded.

Ellsworth turned around and began walking back to his car, before turning and again noting he is a state lawmaker.

Back in her vehicle, Gifford called her supervisor about Ellsworth invoking the attorney general and his legislative privilege. The supervisor told Gifford: “Don’t let him pull that.”

Gifford and her supervisor agreed to discuss the matter further in the coming week and then Gifford walked again to Ellsworth’s driver’s side window. In all, the dashcam footage released by the county attorney’s office is roughly 16 minutes.

When Gifford reached Ellsworth’s vehicle, she told him he had been "disrespectful" during the traffic stop.

“I was not impeding or impending your traffic or travel status to Helena. I checked you at 86 miles an hour in a nighttime 55-mile-per-hour construction speed zone,” she said. “You immediately told me you are a legislator trying to use that to keep going at that rate of speed, which is considered reckless at this point.

“My business at the vehicle, I had to verify the VIN to figure out everything that was going on with this car (The vehicle Ellsworth was driving had dealer’s license plates), it’s going to take a little more time than a quick get-you-outta-here-and-go. This is a warning from me, you know who to contact if you would like to contact someone from patrol. Have a good night.”

If Ellsworth offered any comments during the final exchange with the trooper, it wasn’t caught on Gifford’s recording.

Ellsworth was charged with obstructing a peace officer, a misdemeanor, speeding and reckless driving. In August that year he pleaded guilty to obstructing a peace officer, and prosecutors dismissed the additional charges. He was given a $350 fine and a one-year deferred sentence, meaning the charge was dismissed from his record following the term.

A year later, Ellsworth was elected by his peers as Senate President, and presided over the upper chamber in the 2023 Legislature.