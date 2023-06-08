By Thursday morning, a handful of bills — including some major policies passed by lawmakers in the recently adjourned legislative session and the $14.4 billion state budget bill — were still waiting to be signed by the state Senate president.

“Bills are being transmitted to the governor in an orderly fashion instead of all at once following the surprise end to the legislative session that the Democrats engineered. The remaining bills will be transmitted to the governor before they need to go into effect, meaning soon at this point,” Senate GOP spokesperson Kyle Schmauch said in a text message Thursday.

Last week, legislative Democrats in the House and Senate sent a letter to Senate President Jason Ellsworth, R-Hamilton, imploring him to move the legislation along.

"Over 20 working days have passed since we adjourned. One legislator should not be able to unduly delay or otherwise obstruct a bill passed by a majority of the Legislature," the letter read.

The minority legislators had not yet received a response to the letter, but a spokesperson for minority leadership said Ellsworth had indicated he would sign the bills soon.

Legislative records show five bills have been sent to Gianforte since May 26; all have been acted on.

"The governor has no bills in his possession, and recently signed SB 19 and SB 351 into law. He looks forward to reviewing the remaining bills when they reach his desk," a spokesperson for Gianforte said Thursday.

The state’s budget is among those that still need to be moved to Gov. Greg Gianforte. The budget would kick in July 1.

Senate Majority Leader Steve Fitzpatrick, R-Great Falls, sent a letter to Gianforte on May 18 making suggestions for several line-item vetoes to the state budget, House Bill 2, the most significant of which relate to increases approved by lawmakers to the rates paid Medicaid care providers in the state.

Lawmakers increased the rates beyond what Gianforte proposed in his budget, and later changes in the Senate before the end of the session boosted rates even higher, to nearly 100% of the benchmark suggested in a recent study.

“It is my understanding the benchmarks are calculated as an average cost and are not weighted by utilization,” Fitzpatrick wrote. “In addition, the benchmark numbers may include providers which do not operate efficiently and thus have higher operating costs than necessary.”

Fitzpatrick wrote that by funding rates at 100% of benchmark, “the state of Montana could actually be overpaying for services.” He also said nothing in the state budget requires that providers who get paid more in turn pass that along to their employees through raises or better benefits.

Fitzpatrick asked Gianforte to strike the Senate’s late changes — a $15 million addition — but preserve the Legislature's previous ones, leaving the rates at 97% of the benchmark.

Other bills in limbo include a housing bill from Rep. Paul Green, R-Hardin. House Bill 819 was one of the biggest bills in play at the finale of the legislative session, and ended up being the vehicle that retained parts of Gianforte’s major housing proposal that legislators scrapped during the session.

The bill was called a "conglomeration" of other proposals. Gianforte initially wanted a $200 million revolving loan fund to help communities pay for some infrastructure projects such as expanding water, wastewater, stormwater, streets, roads, curbs, gutters and more for new and rehabilitated areas. Green's bill ended up with $107 million for that, along with a $50 million revolving loan fund to buy down mortgages for eligible households and $50 million from coal severance tax dollars for loans for affordable housing.

Green said he was in Helena in part on Thursday to discuss the status of the bill.

“It sounds like they’re kind of walking through these bills in a fairly structured order and staff want to make sure they understand,” Green said, adding he’d been discussing details of the legislation with the governor’s staff so they could better communicate its contents to the governor.

Green said he was aware of recent travel by the governor and Ellsworth that may also have played a role in the timing of legislation not yet advancing to Gianforte, but said he’d been told to expect a bill signing ceremony with the governor.

He added that the legislation contains a part of the governor’s original request of legislators and got bipartisan support in the Legislature, along with strong backing from the public and private sector.

"Everybody looks at this as a beta test because it’s so completely different, but they think it’s a unique idea that could be replicated in different places,” Green said of the bill.

Rep. David Bedey, R-Hamilton, is another legislator with a bill still awaiting Ellsworth’s signature. His House Bill 332 would create a $40 million trust fund for schools to help pay for health insurance coverage for employees.

“I have seen no indication that House Bill 332 is going to be vetoed or subject to veto at this point,” Bedey said. “It’s my take that this is just the long process necessary to clean the abrupt ending of the session.”

Bedey’s reference was to the motion to adjourn the session made by Senate Minority Leader Pat Flowers, which passed the Senate with support from Republicans and Democrats, before the House had finished their work.

“The abrupt end of the session has made it difficult,” Bedey said.

Gianforte has vetoed 25 bills so far from this legislative session, according to the Legislature's bill tracking website. Last session, his first, he vetoed 15.

State Rep. John Fitzpatrick's House Bill 355, which would move $267 million from the state general fund to the Department of Commerce to administer grants for local infrastructure projects, is also in limbo.

Via text message on Thursday, Fitzpatrick said “there is nothing to talk about. It gets there when it gets there” of the status of the bill.

Another bill in the mix is $7 million for the state's Best Beginnings Child Care Scholarship, which would lower co-pays for the program and increase eligibility.

Other bills awaiting Ellsworth's signature, according the Legislature's bill tracking website, are House Bill 587 to revise school finance laws related to property taxes and SJ 17, a joint resolution recognizing veterans and military service.

This story will be updated.