Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte plans to appeal a judge’s order that his office release a trove of records related to his administration's decision to drop sanctions against a mining company executive.

In a motion this week to stay Lewis and Clark District Judge Christopher Abbott’s order in June requiring the governor to turn over the records, an attorney for the state noted that the administration intends to appeal the June decision to the Montana Supreme Court.

Abbott granted a temporary stay Wednesday. He asked the parties to submit additional briefs as he considers whether to extend the stay while the governor's appeal plays out.

The judge had earlier given Gianforte six weeks to turn over the documents, which were the subject of a 2021 public records request from the Montana Environmental Information Center. That deadline would have been Friday. MEIC, along with another environmental group, Earthworks, sued the administration after it rejected the request. The Attorney General’s office is handling the state’s case.

Gianforte’s office has cited attorney-client privilege and the deliberative process privilege, and also argued that the groups were attempting to circumvent the discovery process in a separate, but related lawsuit challenging the governor’s actions.

Abbott rejected those arguments in his June order, which he characterized as “completely unmoored” from the state’s constitutional right-to-know provisions and public-records laws.

The records request followed the governor’s decision to drop an enforcement action against Hecla Mining Co. and its CEO Phillip S. Baker, under Montana’s “bad actor” hardrock mining law. The law prevents senior mining executives and companies from getting new permits from state regulators if they failed to either clean up a previous mine site or reimburse the Montana for the costs.

Baker had previously served as an executive with Pegasus Gold, Inc., in the 1990s, when the company filed for bankruptcy and walked away from the cleanup of several gold mines in Montana, including the Zortman-Landusky Mine just upstream from the Fort Belknap Reservation. The ongoing cleanup of Zortman-Landusky has to date cost the state and federal governments more than $83 million to remediate acid mine drainage and other pollution impacts.

Hecla wants to create a pair of copper and silver mines that would involve tunneling next to and underneath the Cabinet Mountains Wilderness. Initially proposed decades ago, the project is opposed by a coalition of environmental groups and has been the subject of multiple lawsuits throughout its lengthy permitting process.