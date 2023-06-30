Nearly a dozen infrastructure spending proposals passed by the Montana Legislature are officially dead, after veto override attempts on each line item failed, according to results posted by the Secretary of State’s Office Friday.

Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte had last month issued a series of 11 line-item vetoes on proposed infrastructure projects contained in the Legislature’s main capital development budget bill, House Bill 5. The vetoes came well after lawmakers adjourned the 2023 session, but because the bill passed with at least the two-thirds vote that would be needed for an override, legislators were automatically polled on each line item that got nixed.

"With legislators sustaining his line-item vetoes in House Bill 5 to save Montana taxpayers more than $23 million, the governor appreciates legislators sharing his commitment to safeguard the money hardworking Montanans send to Helena," Gianforte spokesperson Jack O'Brien wrote in an emailed statement Friday.

Among projects left on the cutting-room floor was a proposed sixth residential cottage for the Southwestern Montana Veterans Home in Butte. Sen. Ryan Lynch, a Butte Democrat, had added the $6 million project late in the legislative process. It had already been included, but would have needed mostly federal dollars to move forward.

In a statement Friday, Lynch characterized it as a cut to "veterans' critically needed services" and condemned the governor and lawmakers who voted to uphold the veto.

"Without a doubt, we will see pictures of him over the Fourth of July, waving a flag and talking about freedom, while his actions speak loud and clear that he only cares about crony capitalism and his rich out-of-state friends," Lynch wrote.

In his veto letter, Gianforte had written that the federal government should fund the majority of the project, an approach he called “more fiscally responsible" for the state.

Another proposal successfully axed by the governor was a combined $2 million proposed for repairs to the Chippewa Cree cultural ceremony building and for the Chippewa Cree language immersion school on the Rocky Boy Reservation.

Gianforte’s veto letter included those appropriations in a section in which he said lawmakers added projects “at the last minute without being properly vetted, discussed and debated.” Several line items on the governor’s hit list had been controversially added in the waning days of the legislative session. But both of the Chippewa Cree projects had received bipartisan support in February from the appropriations subcommittee that handled the past session’s infrastructure bills.

Rep. Jonathan Windy Boy, a Democrat from Box Elder, had written the amendments before they were approved by the budget committee. Reached Friday, he expressed disappointment the governor had shot down $1 million to add indoor plumbing and a kitchen to his tribe’s cultural ceremony building.

The other half of the money would have gone to the language school. Windy Boy, who is Chippewa Cree and Assiniboine, said his tribe in 2013 had 167 fluent Cree speakers, a number he said has now dwindled to 25.

“At the rate that we’re losing our fluent language speakers, they’re 50 and over, and at this rate we’re going to see the extinction of the tribal languages in our state,” he said.

Most of those projects included in HB 5 go through a more lengthy application process before the budget subcommittee decides whether to include them. Some other projects added to HB 5 later in the session were untouched by the governor’s veto pen, however, including $2 million for a train depot in Miles City and $3 million for a new pre-release center in Flathead County.

O'Brien pointed to language in the veto letter referring to "projects that are unnecessary, expend taxpayer resources simply by failing to leverage federal funding, or do not involve state-owned facilities."

Other projects eliminated by the governor’s vetoes include:

$8 million for the Yellowstone Conservation Area on the West End of Billings

$2 million for local park facility improvement grants

$1 million for city of Columbus water and sewer system upgrades

$250,000 for a public plaza on Missoula’s Riverfront Trail