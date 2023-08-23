Attorneys for Gov. Greg Gianforte have asked a district court judge to toss a lawsuit over a veto dispute that, at least in part, marked the abrupt end of the Legislature in May.

How and when lawmakers can override his veto power, attorneys the governor argued, is a "political question" between the executive and legislative branches, not for judicial scrutiny.

The veto in question rejected a bill that retooled how Montana uses marijuana tax revenues, with millions for county road repair projects, as well as habitat conservation and restoration. Senate Bill 442 cleared both chambers in the Legislature by wide margins; well past the two-thirds threshold to trigger an opportunity for lawmakers to override the veto after the session adjourned.

The timing, however, of Gianforte's veto threw its fate into some uncertainty. Signed the same day the state Senate adjourned, the veto was never read across the rostrum, which conservation groups, counties and several lawmakers contend, means the upper chamber never had the opportunity to overturn it.

The Montana Wildlife Federation, Wild Montana and Montana Association of Counties sued the governor and the Montana Secretary of State in June asking a judge to declare the matter still subject to a poll for lawmakers to possibly override the veto. The governor cannot, the groups' attorneys wrote, time his vetoes to preclude the Legislature's ability to override it.

Gianforte's attorneys on Friday asked Lewis and Clark County District Court Judge Mike Menahan to dismiss the lawsuit, asserting that the private parties have no legal footing to force legislative procedures in a dispute between two branches of government.

"… In fact, what they ask is that the judicial branch compel the executive branch to thwart the Constitution, statutes and duly adopted legislative processes for the sole purpose of furthering the lobbying organizations’ own financial interests," Gianforte's attorneys wrote.

Further, the attorneys wrote, the House was still conducting legislative business after the Senate adjourned on May 2. While the conservation groups contend the Senate's departure signaled the end of the session as a functioning, bicameral body, the governor's office argued to the contrary; the state budget would have died in its tracks after the Senate adjourned because the House had not yet approved it, they wrote.

"The Senate is the Legislature. The House of Representatives is the Legislature," Friday's motion reads. "If either body acts, it is a legislative act."

The filing notes the Senate adjourned at 3:29 p.m. on May 2, and the veto was read across the rostrum in the House at 8:39 p.m. The governor's attorneys make no mention of when Gianforte signed the veto and returned it to the Legislature, although a Gianforte spokesperson previously told the Montana State News Bureau it was "sometime in the 2 o'clock hour."

Attorneys for Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen in July filed a motion with the court to be dismissed from the lawsuit, writing the case hinges "entirely upon the actions taken by the Montana Legislature and Gov. Greg Gianforte," although language in the filing sides with the governor's office in terms of whether the Legislature was or wasn't still in session.

Attorneys for the conservation groups opposed that request, writing the Secretary of State has a distinct role in the case to poll lawmakers on the veto override.

The plaintiffs have not yet responded to the governor's motion to dismiss the case.