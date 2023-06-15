Gov. Greg Gianforte on Wednesday officially signed the state's $14.4 billion budget, finalizing tax cut goals and upping Medicaid reimbursement rates that in recent years hobbled healthcare providers.

"This budget is built for hardworking Montana families," Gianforte, a Republican, said in a press release Wednesday. "Not only did we deliver Montanans the largest tax cut in state history, but, like any Montana family would, we also invested to make needed repairs, saved for emergencies, and paid off our debt, making Montana debt-free in ’23."

The governor's office heralded $1 billion in income and property tax relief in announcing the signing, as well as capital improvements to decaying state facilities and infrastructure. The state's rainy-day fund is doubled, as is the fire fund, the governor's office said.

The budget kicks into effect July 1.

The state's budget was one of the final items to cross the finish line in a scrambled conclusion to the state Legislature on May 2. In the time since, Senate Majority Leader Steve Fitzpatrick, R-Great Falls, had requested Gianforte exercise his veto power to nix several line-items in the budget, including an additional proposal to bring rates the state pays to Medicaid providers to roughly 100% of the actual cost.

Providers around the state, particularly nursing homes, have been operating on the margins since the state budget cuts made in 2017 during an emergency special session due to a budget shortfall. The Legislature was in a different place this year, with a $2.5 billion surplus to toy with.

A recent Guidehouse study determined the actual cost of care, and the governor's office proposed raising its rates, although short of the benchmark for actual costs. Lawmakers ultimately boosted the rates to nearly 100% of the costs and Gianforte signed the budget without the line-item vetoes Fitzpatrick suggested.

In a press release Thursday, Democrats applauded the rate increase along with the caucus' other priorities, like an amendment to extend health insurance coverage up to 12 months for postpartum women.

“The Democrats in the Montana Legislature are relentless," state Democratic Party executive director Sheila Hogan said in a press release. "Democrats secured historic investments in Montana’s health care system to keep nursing homes open and new mothers safe, and they did it from the minority. Our caucus will never stop fighting to do right by Montanans."

The governor also signed House Bill 648, a proposal from Bozeman Democratic Rep. Alice Buckley to increase the Best Beginnings child care scholarship program from 150% of the federal poverty level to 185%. The bill also put into place a sliding scale co-pay fee capped at 9% of a family's income. In all, the measure essentially re-aligns funding to covid-19 pandemic era provisions.