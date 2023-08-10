Gov. Greg Gianforte on Thursday announced Sarah Swanson as the new commissioner of the Montana Department of Labor and Industry.

Swanson ascends to the position after working since 2021 as DLI's director of strategic engagement, a post that works to bridge the gap between education and workforce needs, the governor's office said in a press release. Swanson moved to DLI after brief stint as chief of staff at the Office of Public Instruction.

"As a proven leader in both the private and public sectors, Sarah is a champion for reimagining workforce development and building sustainable public-private partnerships to empower hardworking Montanans," Gianforte said in Thursday's press release. "I look forward to partnering with her to build a stronger future for our state."

Prior to her work with the state, Swanson owned and managed Farm Equipment Sales, Inc., a John Deere dealer headquartered in northeast Montana, and oversaw the company's expansion with three additional locations and over 100 new employees, the governor's office said.

After the sale of Farm Equipment Sales, Swanson led a high school training program through the Montana Contractors and Equipment Dealers Association.

"As a lifelong Montanan, I am honored to serve the people of Montana and am humbled by the confidence Gov. Gianforte has placed in me," Swanson said in Thursday's announcement. "I look forward to working hand-in-hand with DLI’s dedicated team, industry partners, and Montana workers to continue to address the long-standing disconnect between employers and education, to modernize IT systems, and to deliver meaningful red-tape relief to Main Street."

John Elizandro, chief of staff at the agency, has been serving as acting commissioner since July. The position opened after then-Commissioner Laurie Esau was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence. Esau submitted her resignation the following day. Her case is still pending in Missoula Municipal Court.