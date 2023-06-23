In response to spring flooding on the Milk, Shields and Poplar rivers, Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte on Friday asked President Joe Biden for a disaster declaration that would unlock federal mitigation dollars for northeast and south-central Montana.

The disaster declaration, if granted, would apply to Park, Liberty, Hill, Blaine, Phillips, Valley, Roosevelt and Sheridan counties, along with the Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes. The request follows a state disaster declaration by Gianforte last month for the affected areas. The letter states that the flooding occurred from April 10 through April 26.

In his letter to Biden, the governor wrote that roads and bridges in the affected counties has suffered an estimated $1.5 million in damage, while water control facilities has racked up more than $400,000 worth of flood damage.

“The damages incurred by this event to their road and bridge systems were extensive and have placed not only a financial strain on the communities, but also have strained the efficiency of their transportation routes and effectiveness of their emergency response,” he wrote.

Some stretches of the Milk River crested just shy of record flood levels in April, causing widespread overland flooding along the Hi-Line.

The Shields River’s flows near Livingston peaked at nearly 5,000 cubic feet per second on April 12, according to data from the U.S. Geological Survey, a discharge rate not seen since its destructive flooding event in 2018. The only time that it was previously exceeded was in 1979, when the USGS streamflow records for the Shields begin.

The Poplar River near the city of Poplar peaked at more than 7,800 CFS around the same time, its highest discharge rate since 2017.