Even with the graduated co-pay scale used by a state scholarship program, Kristin Lehman’s monthly bill to send her kids to child care while she and her husband work during the day still outpaces the cost of her mortgage payment.

Two of Lehman and her husband’s five children are in day care, and with the couple’s jobs — hers as a full-time medical assistant who is also a full-time student working toward a licensed practical nurse degree, him as a plant operator — they qualify for the state health department’s Best Beginnings child care scholarship.

During the early part of the COVID-19 pandemic when the family started using the program, Montana leveraged federal dollars to make the scholarship affordable for families and provide more regular payments to child care providers. Part of that included $10 monthly co-pays for all families on the scholarship.

When the federal money ran out, the state moved to a sliding-scale system based on income. Lehman got a phone call informing her the family's co-pay was going up — to $1,080 a month.

“That’s more than my house mortgage," the Fort Benton resident said. "There’s no way I can make a $1,080-a-month payment for day care when I have all my other bills to pay. I started stressing out and was basically at the point of, and I still don’t know, do I quit my job? Go to school full-time?”

A bill that cleared the Montana Legislature last month, but is now caught in limbo, would mean dramatically lower costs for Lehman and families like hers. The policy is still awaiting the Senate president’s signature before it would head to the governor. The bill would cap co-pays at 9% of an eligible family's income and change eligibility for the program to 185% of the federal poverty level, up from 150%. The federal government's poverty line for a family of four is an annual income of $27,750.

Families like the Lehmans say the change would make care more affordable, but now they’re stuck waiting to see if House Bill 648 will become law. It’s one of a handful of bills that passed this session aimed at addressing child care issues, and while some families and providers say there were good first steps taken, they are left wanting more and anxious about the fate of the Best Beginnings legislation.

2023 legislative actions

The Best Beginnings bill is one of a few that cleared the finish line in the session that ended May 2. It was carried by Bozeman Democratic Rep. Alice Buckley, who said right after the Legislature adjourned that passing the bill was a heavy lift.

“We came in with a more ambitious policy. I think the one that passed represents a compromise and is well suited for this Legislature. And the fact that it made it through the process ... is amazing," Buckley said.

In early May, Buckley said she'd spoked with the governor about the bill, but Gianforte was non-committal about its fate if it reaches his desk.

“What I've communicated to him is that it would be a huge win for him to get to say that we're leaving that session with a substantial investment in child care. The child tax credit (a proposal from Gianforte that ultimately failed) is phenomenal, but it's not a substitute for an investment in child care. So we'll see,” Buckley said last month.

Gianforte has not received the bill yet. It still needs to be signed by Senate President Jason Ellsworth, R-Hamilton, before it can advance to the governor's desk. A spokesperson for Ellsworth said earlier this week the delay is because of an effort to transmit a landslide of bills to the governor in a coordinated way, though the Montana Free Press reported it’s been caught up in a dispute over vetoes.

On Friday, Democratic leadership in the Legislature sent Ellsworth a letter demanding he act on the bills promptly.

"Over 20 working days have passed since we adjourned. One legislator should not be able to unduly delay or otherwise obstruct a bill passed by a majority of the Legislature, and our Joint Rules reflect that simple tenet," the Democrats wrote, citing rules they say gave Ellsworth five working days to transmit the bills to Gianforte.

"Your actions, through gamesmanship and delay, threaten important policies from child care for working families to the viability of community care for aging seniors," the letter continues. "Perhaps worst of all, your inexplicable delay threatens our ability to complete our one constitutional obligation — passing a balanced budget." The budget bill is among those Ellsworth has not signed yet.

Democrats demanded a Rules Committee meeting to get clarity if Ellsworth disputed their interpretation of the rules.

A spokesperson for Ellsworth on Friday disputed the Democrats' understanding of the rules.

"The Democrats should quit being dramatic for the purpose of generating news headlines and learn how to read legislation and legislative rules. The bills referenced in their letter aren’t effective until July 1, which is a month away," spokesperson Kyle Schmauch said. "Bills are being transmitted to the governor in an orderly fashion instead of all at once following the surprise end to the legislative session that the Democrats engineered. The remaining bills will be transmitted to the governor before they need to go into effect."

Kaitlin Price, a spokesperson for Gianforte, said he will “carefully consider the bill when it gets to his desk” but did not expand on if the governor supported or opposed the policy.

Asked about other bills related to child care this session, Price said “the governor is encouraged by the progress (the state health department) is making to increase access to child care and reforms made from the most recent legislative session. There is more to be done, and as the governor is known to say, ‘Better is always possible.’”

One bill that died was Gianforte’s proposed $1,200 child tax credit for every child in families earning less than $50,000.

“The governor and hardworking families are disappointed the Legislature tabled his pro-family, conservative child tax credit for low-income and middle-class Montana families,” Price said. “High inflation and rising prices are making it harder for them to make ends meet as they pay for child care, health care, food, clothing and diapers for their kids, and the child tax credit would make a big difference for them.”

Buckley was able to pass two bills related to zoning laws and child care businesses that providers said will make finding places to operate easier, and another bill from Churchill Republican Rep. Jennifer Carlson established that private residences where people care for six or fewer children without accepting certain types of payments don’t need to register with the state. Those bills ended up passing with bipartisan support and have been signed into law. Others, like one from Buckley to create a $150 million child care trust fund using some of the state's massive surplus, were struck down.

Another bill from Rep. Terry Falk, R-Kalispell, upped the number of children in certain age groups that a provider can care for. That legislation also became law, though some providers raised concerns it would pose safety issues.

Buckley said the recent session generated momentum around child care in ways that haven’t been seen before, even if there’s still a lot of work left to be done.

“We've had more of a debate on child care policy this session than we ever have, which is really moving to me and important. And to have that come from both sides of the aisle and that continue to be a bipartisan issue ... is a really big deal,” Buckley said.

Child care affordability and access has long been a major issue in Montana, putting up roadblocks for parents to engage in the workforce and for businesses to be able to find employees. That’s why the Chamber of Commerce was a strong backer of Buckley’s bill.

Todd O’Hair, executive director of the Chamber, said in a recent interview that child care has long been one of the top two challenges to sustainability and growth cited by Montana employers, along with the more recently emerging issue of affordable housing.

“It was a big lift and it was a big lift by all of the proponents and everyone that was involved with it,” O’Hair said of passing the Best Beginnings bill.

Even though Montana had a surplus this session of more than $2.5 billion, O’Hair said there were plenty of demands for those dollars and competition was fierce.

“It’s just the reality of the fact that we don't have unlimited resources and we have to try to find ways we can utilize those resources that are best,” O’Hair said.

Though several prominent Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader Steve Fitzpatrick, of Great Falls, also supported the bill, it saw some of the standard ideological opposition other child care efforts have faced from the GOP, which holds a legislative supermajority, over the last several years.

“My view is the best beginning for a child is for a mom or a dad to be home with the child,” said Sen. Tom McGillvray, a Billings Republican, when Buckley's bill was debated in the Senate Finance and Claims Committee in April. “You'll call me old fashioned and they'll probably have this on tape and put me on Twitter saying something that I'll be persecuted for for months on end, But let me tell you, when my wife and I were young, we didn't have two nickels to rub together, but we had my wife stay home with our kids and we made tremendous sacrifices to do that. We had nothing. We had food and we had a shelter. But we had her stay home with our kids.”

A report produced in March from the state Department of Labor and Industry said that last year, licensed child care capacity in the state only met 43% of estimated demand.

“A lack of high-quality child care in Montana has prevented many parents from fully participating in the labor force, thus further exacerbating the state’s workforce shortage,” the report said. “In 2022, a monthly average of 22,800 Montana parents were unable to participate in the labor force due to family responsibilities and a lack of child care.”

O'Hair said the chamber saw some successes this session in the bills the eased regulations around child care, but believes there's much more work to be done. The organization plans to discuss the issue extensively at an upcoming board meeting and build coalitions between now and the 2025 session to develop legislative proposals. He also wants to study successes Montana businesses have had in setting up their own work-based care facilities for children.

Continuing challenges

As a part of the Montana Advocates for Children network, BriAnne Moline was involved in efforts this legislative session trying to advance child care priorities. Moline runs Wild Wonders Early Learning Program just outside Missoula.

The MAC group’s policy agenda for the recently adjourned legislative session called for several approaches that did not materialize, such as investing in higher pay for child care workers to increase median wages beyond $11.19 an hour, investing $18 million in Best Beginnings (the bill in limbo contains $7 million) and more.

Moline called the Best Beginnings bill a “step in the right direction to helping stabilize those families who fall into that area where they just make too much to qualify but not enough to actually flourish.”

Moline’s home-based registered group facility has been operating since 2017. The four-star program, part of the state’s Stars to Quality system, is permitted to have 15 children between the ages of 0-12, but is not at capacity right now because Moline only has one full-time employee.

Moline was previously piecemealing together more staff to operate at full capacity, but it’s hard to keep workers when the most she can offer to pay is $15 an hour for those with experience. That’s also what she pays herself. In 2019, even with higher-than average local rates, Moline’s income was just $20,000, though she has 15 years of experience and is about to complete her bachelor's degree in early childhood education.

“I qualify for food stamps. I could still qualify for Best Beginnings, but I have my own child care program so I don’t utilize that,” Moline said. “We’re not making all the money in the world, and rates are expensive, and we're taking care of the people who are going to be taking care of us. My employees deserve a living wage. The families I serve shouldn’t have to choose between enough food for their growing children. They shouldn't have to choose between healthy vegetables or a car payment or gas.”

Moline had three families on the Best Beginnings scholarship during the pandemic, but they no longer qualified when the program changed after federal money dried up.

Buckley's legislation would give Moline’s families more predictability because her facility would get paid the same regardless of how often a child attends. Right now the program cuts off some payments if a child misses 15% or more days in a given month, which can happen quickly with illness. Families not on the scholarship pay the same each month regardless of how much they attend, and Moline asks scholarship families to reimburse for any costs she's out because of what program doesn't pay.

Moline shared the story of a single parent with a young child at her facility who works full-time and picks up jobs on the weekend to make ends meet. The $10 co-pay allowed her to build some savings, which meant when a tire on her vehicle blew she could pay for the fix with cash on-hand instead of picking up another job or selling belongings.

“It really provided a sense of stability for families and the ability to accrue savings and just be able to buy the basics and have more than enough food and not not enough food,” Moline said. But that parent recently was involved in a fender bender and is now looking for weekend gigs to be able to get enough money for repairs.

It’s not just lower-income families, however, that struggle, Moline pointed out.

“I’ve had families who were nurses, aviation repair persons, those are some high-end jobs, but they still qualified for Best Beginnings,” Moline said. “Your economic status shouldn’t matter. It should be made available for everyone, in my opinion, and there shouldn’t be stigmas behind it.”

She’s still hopeful the legislation will become law.

“I’m optimistic to a fault. I believe that we can manifest these things, so if we just keep our optimism up, it’ll happen,” Moline said. She added she wanted to extend an invitation to the governor or any other lawmaker who wanted to tour her program.

She also celebrated the passage of Buckley’s bill that clarified providing child care from a home is a residential use of property, meaning facilities can not be shut down because of any covenants. Calling it a “really big win,” Moline said the bill had personal significance to her because she twice before had to shutter her business because of those types of issues.

Moline was critical, however, of Falk’s bill to increase some ratios for how many children a provider can watch at a time. The bill retains a 4-to-1 child-to-staff ratio for newborns through 11 months, but ups that to 6-to-1 for children ages 12-23 months. It also allows for a 20-to-1 ratio for children six and older, instead of the previous 14-to-1 for that age range.

“HB 422 is definitely leaps and bounds taking steps backward,” Moline said. Even as a provider with a decade and a half under her belt, she wouldn’t take more than one child under the age of 1. “Infants have a lot of needs,” Moline said.

Waiting for news

For Lehman, the Fort Benton mother, she’s left hanging waiting to see what happens with the Best Beginnings program while the challenge of paying for child care this summer looms.

Lehman’s family falls into a situation where they make too much for some state and federal aid programs, but not enough for others.

“There’s no winning because you either make too much or you don’t make enough,” Lehman said. “ ... I feel like (lawmakers) are missing the importance of this bill. … When we're done paying our bills each month, it’s like fighting to afford food because we don’t qualify for food stamps, we don’t qualify for anything actually.”

Lehman loves her job but has considered quitting because if the family earned less, their co-pay would go down.

“It’s so disheartening, the thought of it. I feel like people who are trying to make a living get the short end of the stick and it shouldn’t be that way,” Lehman said. “I feel like there should be an equal opportunity for people who are trying to make a living plus those who just can’t work. There’s got to be a middle somewhere.

When the federal funding expired last year, she spoke to her boss, who helped as much as possible and increased her pay, though it still wasn’t enough to cover child care and all her other monthly expenses. The raise, cobbled together with assistance through her nursing program and using her tax refund to pay for day care has gotten through until now.

“I don’t know how in the world I’m going to pay for the summer,” Lehman said.