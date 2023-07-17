Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen has pleaded guilty to a rear-end collision near Helena in June.

Arntzen entered the guilty plea July 12 in Helena Municipal Court. The judge fined her $65, and an accompanying series of surcharges brought her total owed to the court to $100.

The state's top education official was cited June 12 after her 2022 Jeep struck the back of another vehicle she had been following too closely, the citation states. The incident happened near the intersection of Centennial Drive and Highway 12, according to the citation.

Arntzen did not return a call Monday morning seeking comment for this story. Her attorney was not available.

In an audio recording of last week's hearing, Arntzen's attorney, Mark Parker, described the other driver as "inexperienced." The driver's mother, Parker said, explained immediately after the incident that the young driver had never seen a blinking yellow arrow before and stopped suddenly.

Arntzen, during the hearing, described the collision as "a bump with the bumper."

A year prior to the rear-ending incident, Arntzen was fined $135 after pleading no contest to illegally passing a school bus that was picking up children.