A sponsorship misstep at a political event last weekend tipped Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen's hand on a possible run for the state's eastern congressional district.

Political observers have been watching for Republican Congressman Matt Rosendale to launch a bid to unseat Montana's Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester in 2024. That would make the state's recently drawn eastern congressional district an open field and, after Rosendale's 35-point win over a second-place Independent candidate in 2022, the GOP's district to lose.

A slideshow at the Montana GOP convention in Missoula displayed financial sponsors of the event to the audience. Among them were Gov. Greg Gianforte and first lady Susan Gianforte, as well Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen and his wife, Christie.

The Montana Office of Public Instruction, overseen by Arntzen, was also listed during the slideshow as a sponsor of the event. A spokesperson for the state Republicans said use of the logo was accidental, and a spokesperson for OPI said the agency "did not provide the logo, authorize the use of the logo, or sponsor any political activity. Our logo is on our public website, and we cannot control who chooses to use it."

The OPI spokesperson also directed any further questions about the sponsorship to Sam Rubino, a political strategist for Arntzen.

Asked Tuesday why the agency would direct questions about the sponsorship to a political strategist, Rubino said Tuesday the convention was a political event and unrelated to business at OPI, "and Elsie is always sure to make political and official business separate."

The Montana State News Bureau asked Rubino if Arntzen is planning a bid for the eastern congressional district, or any other office, to which Rubino emailed the following statement:

"As the Superintendent remains focused on finishing her final term, she is committed to ensuring there are strong conservatives working for Montanans," Rubino wrote. "Should the Eastern congressional seat become open, Superintendent Arntzen would take a very serious look at throwing her name in the ring. As an Eastern Montana native who spent a combined 30 years teaching students in Billings and standing up for Montana families, Elsie is dedicated to preserving the legacy of strong traditional conservative Montana values."

Rubino provided a copy of the check Arntzen wrote out to the Montana Republican Party for $2,500 from her and her husband's account on May 8.

Arntzen represented Billings in the state Legislature from 2005 to 2016, when she was first elected state Superintendent of Public Instruction. She reclaimed the post in 2020, overcoming Democrat Melissa Romano in both contests.

Arntzen would make the second Republican candidate floated for Rosendale's seat on the condition he steps into the ring with Tester in 2024 — a rematch from 2018. In March, Republican Public Service Commissioner Randy Pinocci told the Montana Free Press he would seek to replace Rosendale if he challenges Tester.

That revelation emerged when Pinocci sued the Montana Department of Transportation, alleging the department was targeting his supporters when it told landowners in Valley County to remove Pinocci's 2022 campaign signs from their own property after the election was over. The agency has administrative authority over political signs on private property, and has imposed a 14-day limit on such signage after the relevant election. Pinocci's lawsuit argues "for sale" signs have no time limit, making the restriction on political language a violation of political speech.

Language in the public filing included paraphrased statements those self-proclaimed supporters urging Pinocci to run for the U.S. House of Representatives.