In an effort that could prove a challenge in a state like Montana where Republicans have in recent years tried to enact laws restricting voting access, the Republican National Committee is rolling out a campaign to encourage absentee and early in-person voting, along with third-party ballot collection.

Montana’s Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines took part in the Wednesday call in his role as chair of the ​​National Republican Senatorial Committee, where a major part of his job will be attempting to unseat Montana’s senior U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, a Democrat, in the 2024 election. The race is expected to be one of the most expensive in the nation and closely watched as Tester is the lone remaining Democrat in a state moved to deep red three years ago.

“If we learned one thing in the last election cycle in 2022, it’s that we need to turn Election Day into election month,” Daines said Wednesday. “ … We're going to be encouraging our voters to bank their votes early. That will give us a competitive edge in some of these critical races, which they're going to be several of them in the 2024 Senate map. Republicans need to take advantage of all voting methods in each state, just like the Democrats have done.”

Daines then referenced his 2020 reelection victory in an election where many counties in Montana decided to hold the general vote by mail because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Republican beat then-Gov. Steve Bullock, a Democrat, by a 10-point margin in a race that saw the highest percentage ever of Montanans vote absentee, at more than 81% compared to 74% in the last presidential election year.

But use of early voting options such as mailing in absentee ballots and especially third-party ballot collection, often referred to by Republicans as “ballot harvesting,” has seen intense scrutiny in Montana over the last several election cycles.

In 2018 Montana voters passed the Montana Ballot Interference Protection Act. The act started as a legislative referendum from former state Sen. Al Olszewski, a Republican who went on to run in his party's 2018 primary seeking a shot against Tester, and later made bids for several other statewide offices.

The law, which passed with 63% support from voters, limited the number of ballots a person could drop off for others to six and required anyone dropping off ballots to fill out a form. Ballots could only be dropped off by caregivers, family members, those in the same household or an acquaintance.

After local election workers started implementing the law, one clerk and recorder reported back to a legislative committee that it made it harder for people to vote.

"You're probably not going to like this, but I refer to this as the voter suppression of 2018 (act)," Rina Moore, then the clerk and recorder in Cascade County, told the interim State Administration and Veterans Affairs legislative committee in 2020.

A Billings judge in July of 2020 issued a temporary stall on the law, saying it posed challenges to voting, in a lawsuit brought by a group of Native voting advocates and tribes. By September the law was permanently blocked, just over a month before Daines’ reelection that year.

The groups that challenged the law said it made it harder for Natives to vote in Montana, pointing out issues with mail services on reservations and other challenges people faced in returning their ballots, such as finding transportation and getting time off work to travel long distances to drop-off locations.

Olszweksi, along with other prominent Republicans in the state, defended the law.

“If you can get your ballot in the mail you can deliver it back in the mail,” Olszewski told the Associated Press at the time.

On the press call Wednesday, Ronna McDaniel, chair of the Republican National Committee, acknowledged frustrations about some of the methods being advanced through the GOP’s “Bank Your Vote” campaign.

“I think ballot harvesting in general isn't the best thing. I don't think an activist should be knocking door-to-door getting thousands of ballots. I think it disrupts chain of custody. So anything that protects the election, I think it's better to have a voter vote for themselves, so we will always be fighting for that,” McDaniel said.

She and others on the call cited GOP efforts on “election integrity” as reasons Republican voters could trust early voting and ballot harvesting. That phrase became a battle cry for some party members following the defeat of former Republican President Donald Trump in 2020, an election he as recently as May falsely called “rigged.”

By 2021 the RNC had spent more than $30 million on "election protection efforts," it said in a press release that year.

McDaniel said on the call the RNC’s “communications team is going to work with our partners to conduct focus groups and message testing to blast this far and wide and we're going to aggressively target younger voters on social media as well.”

“This effort will rewrite the rules of Republican campaigning,” McDaniel said.

Though Republicans in the past have been vocally skeptical of early voting or ballot harvesting, McDaniel said the GOP is working toward a coordinated message.

“We're going to need all of us saying this to help voters feel comfortable voting early, and that's going to take a lot of voices in our party doing that,” McDaniel said. “We're leading the charge, obviously, this group right here. We want to do this, but it's going to take everybody and we welcome that.”

The effort could be a challenge, she said.

“If you have people in your ecosystem saying ‘don't vote early or don't vote by mail’ … those cross messages do have an impact. I don't think you're seeing that heading into 2024. I think you're seeing all of us singing from the same song,” McDaniel said.

A reporter on the call asked lawmakers, including Daines, about how to sway voters who previously got the message that early voting wasn't a good option and ballot harvesting was not secure. Daines was not on the call at that point, but a spokesperson later emailed a statement.

“Sen. Daines has long believed we need to beat Democrats at their own game by turning election day into election month, as he’s done in his past elections,” NRSC Communications Director Mike Berg said.

The Montana State News Bureau also asked if Daines had a role in stalling a bill in the recently adjourned legislative session that had provisions similar to those in the blocked Ballot Interference Protection Act.

“(Daines) also respects the right of the Montana Legislature to regulate Montana election laws,” Berg wrote.

Montana’s GOP Chair Don Kaltschmidt said in a statement Wednesday the state party would embrace the effort and predicted large GOP turnout in 2024.

“I’m pleased to work with leaders in the Republican Party on this important effort to deliver victories up and down the ballot next November,” Kaltschmidt said.

After the Ballot Interference Protection Act was struck down in 2020, Kaltschmidt issued a statement saying the ruling was ““an affront to the integrity of our elections and the will of Montanans who voted overwhelmingly to ban the suspect practice of ballot-harvesting.”

On the Wednesday call, National Republican Congressional Committee Chair Rep. Richard Hudson, R-North Carolina, said it’d take a substantial effort to shift GOP views.

“We've got to change the culture among Republican voters and it's going to require us all on the same page,” Hudson said. “ … We've got to make a cultural change, but it'll vary state by state based on the laws what that looks like in execution. But my philosophy is we're going to use all the above options, every option that's available, any legal way of voting. “

McDaniel, while again raising concerns about ballot collection, said Republicans should take advantage of any ways possible to vote.

In 2020 the national Republican Party and Trump's campaign sued when Bullock gave counties the option of holding the election by mail. While Bullock in a statement to the Associated Press at the time said voting by mail in Montana was safe and secure, McDaniel said, in part, the move “invites fraud, manipulation and administrative chaos.”

“I'm not going to lie. I do not like ballot harvesting. We don't think it's good practice. I don't like having election month. I think voter ID is something every state should have. So we're going to continue to fight this in the courts,” McDaniel said, pointing to collection efforts the GOP has adapted like collection boxes at churches.

“ … Do I think it's the most secure way of voting? No, I don't. But if it's the law, we're going to have to do it just like the Democrats are.”

— Reporter Sam Wilson contributed to this story.