Montana’s Legislature has overridden the governor on one piece of vetoed legislation, showing that lawmakers have at least some degree of appetite for pushing back against a slew of such actions that took place after they adjourned last month.

According to results released Friday evening by the Secretary of State’s office, House Bill 693 will become law despite Gov. Greg Gianforte vetoing it after the biennial session ended in early May. That bill, sponsored by Rep. Bill Mercer, a Billing Republican, says that the executive branch and other government agencies can’t deny someone’s public records request on the basis of ongoing litigation.

Two other bills, House Bill 33 and House Bill 748, passed the Legislature by at least two-thirds in each chamber but didn’t muster enough votes in the post-session polling to reach that threshold to overturn the governor. If the governor vetoes a bill after the Legislature adjourns, the Secretary of State’s office automatically sends out a poll to lawmakers to ask whether they want to override the the governor.

Traditionally, that’s been regarded as a big lift. In the case of HB 33, it sailed through the Legislature on a 90-9 vote in the House and a 49-1 vote in the Senate. But it fell short of an override in the House, with just 55 “yes” votes. Fifteen representatives didn’t respond to the poll at all.

House Bill 33 would have specified additional powers for county commissioners to initiate certain civil complaints and recover attorney fees.

It’s unclear when the last time a poll-style veto override effort succeeded. But until the 2021 session, no veto overrides of any kind had been successful since 2003. That session marked the first time a Republican occupied the governor’s mansion in 16 years, while the GOP controlled the legislative branch for most of that time.

Mercer, one of the most prolific lawmakers during the 2023 session, had been recently lobbying his colleagues via email to override the governor’s action on his bill.

In committee hearings, the Department of Environmental Quality had repeatedly spoken in opposition to HB 693, arguing that it would allow litigants an end-run around the discovery process by duplicating their requests through public records requests.

“House Bill 693 creates a new litigation tool for trial lawyers and their well-heeled clients — from large, out-of-state corporations to well-funded, dark money special interest groups — to bombard the state and our courts with concurrent litigation, abusing Montanans’ right-to-know guarantees for their singular advantage,” Gianforte wrote in his veto letter.

Mercer, a former U.S. Attorney for Montana, rejected the governor’s logic, calling that argument a “red herring.”

“The public has a right to know what is in the possession of a state agency whether litigation is being considered or not,” Mercer wrote in an email obtained by the Montana State News Bureau. He added: “The bill will minimize the risk of litigation because agencies will have a statutory obligation to provide documents even if litigation on an agency action is possible or on-going. Refusing to do so does cause litigation.”

The fates of many more bills remain outstanding. At least 17 more await the results of veto override polls, in addition to individual line-item vetoes of appropriations the governor struck from legislation. And a number of additional bills have yet to officially transmit to Gianforte.