State officials have released a draft version of the first drought management plan update in nearly three decades, outlining strategies for monitoring, mitigating and responding to droughts in Montana.

The Department of Natural Resources and Conservation is asking the public to review the draft plan and offer feedback during the public comment period, which ends Aug. 4. In particular, state water planners say they’re looking for feedback on how to prioritize the draft management plan’s recommendations, and how they should be funded.

Sara Meloy, a water resource planner with the department, said the 72-page document is the result of a three-year planning process supported by a range of state and federal agencies, regional stakeholder groups and a broad range of water users.

“These folks really helped us get a handle on how drought impacts are felt locally,” Meloy said in an interview. “We’re really hoping to get a lot of feedback from folks on what’s in the plan, whether they want to see changes or whether something is missing.”

The impacts of drought touch seemingly all aspects of life in Montana, from agriculture to outdoor recreation to prolonged periods of wildfire smoke. The plan includes chapters dedicated to land management and wildfires, as well as planning for growing demand on municipal water supplies.

Droughts are a naturally occurring feature of Montana’s climate, the plan notes, but they’re also projected to become “more severe and longer-lasting due to the compounding effects of warmer temperatures and greater aridity.” Scientists warn that in the coming decades, the state will likely experience shifts in seasonal precipitation due to climate change, including a tendency toward drier, hotter summers.

The state’s current drought plan was finalized in 1995, several years before the U.S. Drought Monitor began compiling its weekly drought map updates using a broad range of data and scientific experts to describe moisture levels across the country.

Speaking during an online presentation of the draft plan last week, regional water planner Valerie Kurth said the plan details the process for the state’s weekly monitoring updates, based on meteorological and hydrologic data and metrics like vegetation and soil moisture.

“Monitoring is of course very complex in a state that’s as large and geographically diverse as Montana,” Kurth said. “Obviously we have vast differences in topography and ecosystems and air circulation that create complexity in temperature and wind and precipitation. All of these things are really important when we’re talking about drought.

The plan will also offer a framework for local communities to plan for and mitigate drought impacts. For example, different counties may be more susceptible to different drought impacts at different times of the year, depending on their geography and reliance on industries like agriculture or recreation.

The last chapter in the plan discusses possible adaptation strategies for the state and its communities to pursue.

Noting that “healthy soil acts as a sponge” to trap and store precipitation, the plan suggests increased coordination at the state level to boost soil conservation, citing examples from other states. And with irrigation accounting for 68% of the water consumed in Montana, the draft plan suggests revisiting the state’s decade-old inventory of irrigation conditions and identifying money available for increasing efficiency.

With late-summer months increasingly marked by low streamflows, the plan also includes a raft of strategies for improving water storage and recovery, limiting competition from invasive species and partnering with the state’s sovereign nations to advance traditional ecological knowledge.

“It gives us a really good roadmap for the next session, to say if we want to build drought resilience in Montana, here are some policy recommendations we can look at,” Meloy said.

A final plan is expected to be released in September, followed by a working plan for implementation by this winter.

To view the draft plan or provide written comments on it, visit mtdroughtinfo.org.