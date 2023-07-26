The city of Helena, a defendant in a lawsuit challenging a new law banning minors from some drag performances and story hours, joined Wednesday with individuals, organizations and businesses in calling for a temporary block on the statute while litigation plays out.

The hearing was part of a lawsuit filed in early July by a trans woman, a teacher, a bookstore and several other businesses, as well as organizations that support LGBTQ+ rights in Montana. The groups asked for a preliminary injunction July 17, after organizers of the Montana Pride events set to start in Helena next week said they were told the city would deny their permits.

City of Helena Attorney Rebecca Dockter told federal court Judge Brian Morris that the city intends to issue permits to Montana Pride and does not plan to put any restriction on those permits based on the content of Pride events.

“That’s not something this country has wanted the government to be involved in — questioning individuals when they’re expressing their freedom of speech on the town square,” Dockter said.

House Bill 359, carried by Republican Rep. Braxton Mitchell of Columbia Falls, bans minors from drag story hours in public schools, libraries and other places that receive public funding, as well as drag shows held on public property or in places that receive public funding and in sexually oriented businesses, as defined in the law. The bill was passed with only GOP support and signed into law by Republican Gov Greg. Gianforte earlier this year.

In interviews and court documents, the plaintiffs say they’ve already had shows canceled because of concerns from venues about violating the law or had to make changes to longtime events in an effort to comply with language they argue is vague. Like Helena, Butte-Silver Bow County is also a part of the overall lawsuit because its library there canceled an informational talk by a trans woman, citing concerns about compliance with the law.

Dockter raised concerns that Helena public employees could face charges if they allowed events that featured performances found in violation of the law, creating a “conundrum … for city employees.”

She also questioned if police officers who provide security at Pride events could be subject to a lawsuit by someone who believes law enforcement violated the statute.

“Are they helping them conduct or promote a performance and then are they subject to that private right of action as well?” Dockter asked, adding that a temporary restraining order would protect public employees by preserving the status quo while the lawsuit progresses.

In filings before Wednesday’s hearing, Dockter said the new law put the city in a “Hobson’s choice” situation.

“In making its permitting decision, the City itself is in the position of either choosing to infringe upon Plaintiff’s constitutional rights to freely express themselves (by denying the permit – something the City is not willing to do), or subject City employees to civil and criminal liability under the provisions of HB 359,” city attorney Rebecca Dockter wrote.

“While the City of Helena plans to issue one permit to Plaintiff Montana Pride for all planned events beginning July 30 and running through August 5, the permit places the burden upon the Pride performers to either comply with the vague, overbroad, and confusing law, or face civil and criminal liability for exercising their fundamental rights. In essence, HB 359 puts the city and the Plaintiffs in similarly untenable positions,” Dockter continued, saying the city echoed plaintiffs in asking for the law to be put on hold while litigation plays out.

Constance Van Kley, a lawyer with the Upper Seven Law Firm representing the plaintiffs, argued leaving the new law in place is causing irreparable harm to the individuals, businesses and organizations that brought the lawsuit. She pointed to the canceled or changed events as evidence of stifling free speech.

“We have seen the law take effect and it has directly affected plaintiffs,” Van Kley argued. “ ... As long as HB 359 is in place … performers are currently chilling their speech … Pride will not go forward unchanged and without restriction.”

Van Kley also said the law takes control away from parents who may elect to bring their child to an event, much as they do with R or PG-13 rated movies.

“There is no carve-out when a parent chooses to bring their kid to a drag story hour or so-called sexually oriented performance,” Van Kley said.

Van Kley also said Mitchell, the bill’s sponsor, focused on claims that attending drag shows could, as she quoted him saying during the bill’s advancement through the Legislature, “create an inadequate understanding of gender roles and experiences, which is damaging to their long-term social and emotional development,”

In court, Van Kley said there's been no evidence introduced showing any harm has come to children in Montana from viewing drag, nor that they have been forced to attend any performances.

“What Rep. Mitchell is saying is that children shouldn’t be able to see drag because it may make them question gender norms,” Van Kley said. “There’s no evidence to support Rep. Mitchell’s claims about the dangers of drag.”

Thane Johnson, a lawyer representing Republican Attorney General Austin Knudsen, argued against the temporary block on the law. He opened by telling Morris that only owners, operators or employees of places where drag is banned under the law could face lawsuits under the statute, not performers in drag shows, Pride parades or other types of events.

Johnson also argued that the plaintiffs did not have standing to bring the law, in part by saying a teacher who fears not being able to dress up as historical figures of the opposite sex in an effort to engage students would not need to worry about a challenge under the law until school starts in the fall. He also argued one plaintiff, Adria Jawort, the trans woman whose event was canceled, “has no fear of prosecution” because that would come against the library.

“There is no need for a temporary restraining order because there is no risk of irreparable harm,” Johnson argued.

Johnson also told the court he didn't think the law amounted to a ban on all drag story hours in schools or libraries, just those held during regular operating hours or at sanctioned events.

“So they can do it at 11 o’clock (at night),” Johnson said. “They just can’t do it during regular hours.”

When Morris asked why the law was necessary, Johnson said it was because the state felt there was a “gap” in what is covered under obscenity laws and what minors are able to view and the state has the right to step in.

“It’s a stop-gap on what’s in between obscenity and what’s less than obscenity, which the state has a right to limit minors from seeing something that is less than obscene and comports with adult standards,” Johnson argued. “ … The state has the right to restrict and prevent harm to minors both psychologically and physical.”

Johnson countered that the state has not “done anything to prevent any Pride parade.”

“There is no evidence that has been presented by the plaintiffs that the state is investigating or thinking about doing any prosecution of the Pride parade in Helena,” Johnson said.

Morris said he would issue a ruling as soon as possible, with Pride in Helena expected to start this weekend.