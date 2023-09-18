Some Democrats are seizing on the message that Republicans are responsible for a looming leap in residential property taxes, and want to show that GOP inaction amounts to another corporate tax cut.

Republicans object to that framing, saying Democrats merely want to push the tax burden onto other property owners, everything from “mom and pop” businesses to the state’s largest corporations.

A new online campaign from a progressive advocacy group aims to put the issue front-and-center for citizens grappling with sky-high leaps in their residential property appraisals. The campaign's backers argue that Montana homeowners are going to be on the losing end of a historic tax shift that benefits big business.

“This disaster happened and nobody noticed it,” said Evan Barrett, a former state lawmaker who served as executive director of the Montana Democratic Party in the '70s. “And some of us old duffers, who had been around for a long time, we all noticed what had happened when the session ended and everybody got their appraisal notices.”

Those notices, based on Montana’s two-year appraisal cycle for residential property, showed massive jumps in value for homes across the state. The average Montana home jumped 46% in value, while some counties saw even greater spikes.

Barrett, like some Democrats in the Legislature, wants a corresponding decrease in the residential tax rate to even out collections from homeowners. The state Legislature sets those tax rates. Dan Bucks, who headed the state Department of Revenue under former Gov. Brian Schweitzer, a Democrat, noted that lawmakers adopted that revenue-neutral residential property tax rate in 2009. At the time, lawmakers were offsetting a big spike in the state valuations of homes based on pre-recession residential values.

The state Revenue Department calculated that "revenue-neutral" residential tax rate in November 2022, but the GOP-dominated Legislature made no such adjustment when it met earlier this year. After the new home valuations were mailed out, Democrats in the Legislature asked Gov. Greg Gianforte, a Republican, to call a one-day special session to adopt that revenue-neutral tax rate. The governor’s office has declined to do so.

Website calculator

So Barrett, Bucks and a handful of other former Democratic officials developed the idea of a tax calculator, to estimate what a property owner’s tax bill will be in November based on the reappraisal they got this summer. The other piece of the equation is the county mill rate, or the percent of taxable value that the county will bill the homeowner to cover its budget. The calculator estimates that by taking the previous year’s local budget and adjusting it for inflation and population changes.

It also includes an estimate of how much of that tax bill will correspond to a drop in taxes for non-residential property owners. Barrett notes that even if mills go down in a county, and therefore keep a homeowners’ tax bill relatively flat, mills also go down for the taxpayers that didn’t see a huge jump in valuation. That includes commercial, industrial and corporate property. According to the Department of Revenue, many of those property owners, like mining companies, utility companies and pipeline owners, will see their taxes go down on average, based on their shares of statewide property value as a whole.

Republicans are quick to note that the value increase homeowners saw this summer doesn’t necessarily mean a corresponding jump in taxes. Schools and local governments, which are the main collectors of property taxes, are limited by state law in how much they can grow their budgets compared with the year before. So the mill rates in many cases will go down, since the overall tax base has risen so dramatically.

But mills apply evenly to all types of property, meaning they don’t impact what share of the overall tax burden is paid by homeowners versus taxpayers in other property classes.

“Before deregulation of the late ‘90s, historically homeowners were responsible for about one-third of the tax base,” noted Mike Jopek, a former Democratic lawmaker who assisted with the development of the tax calculator. Jopek also carried the bill to reduce the residential tax rate in 2009. “So when counties and cities levied mills, homeowners got hit with a third of that.”

Now residential property owners in Montana will cover about 52% of the tab, on average. The Department of Revenue forecasts that will jump another 6 percentage points when property taxes come out this fall.

But Republicans say that makes sense, as economic activity has increased far more over time within residential property than other tax classes.

“Montana’s economy has gone from natural resource, more industrial, to a tourism-type economy,” said Sen. Greg Hertz, a Polson Republican who presided over his chamber’s tax committee last session. “Those tourism businesses aren’t paying as much property taxes as those industrial and mining businesses paid 25, 30 years ago. They just don’t.”

And during that time, he said, homes have been going up at a faster clip than factories and other industrial property.

Fred Thomas, a Stevensville Republican who served as a Senate Majority Leader and also chaired the tax committee, added that in years past, commercial valuations rose more than residential. In those years, the storefront businesses saw their slice of the pie grow larger.

"If the system stays the way it is, next time the reappraisal you'll see a swing in the residential (values) and those taxes will probably go up less than commercial reevaluations," he said. "That's just the ebb and flow of this process."

The ‘tax shift’ strategy

The property tax calculator, released publicly on Wednesday on a website titled “Tax Shift MT,” was developed and funded by Middle Fork Strategies, a progressive advocacy group often aligned with Democratic Party policies. Its executive director, Brandon DeMars, said it’s part of a larger advocacy campaign that includes a paid advertising push to direct voters to the website.

“There’s a little more to the story when you look at where those taxes are actually going, who’s paying more, who’s paying less,” DeMars said. “We thought, why not make this into a little bit more of a user-friendly tool?”

Montana Democratic Party spokesperson Hadley Stack said the state party isn’t involved in the campaign. But she said it’s an issue they’ve been focused on, and that focus will likely continue this fall as taxpayers start getting their bills. For his part, DeMars said his group wants to see the types of long-term reforms enacted that were proposed by Democrats last session.

Among those is a “circuit-breaker” policy that would ease taxes on some residential taxpayers based on their income. Legislation to do so passed out of committee by a single vote in February. But Republicans overwhelmingly voted it down on the House floor.

Barrett says the calculator offers “a way that numbers could replace rhetoric” as property taxes get elevated in the state’s political conversations.

“The calculator itself was a creature of some of us old-timers and Middle Fork (Strategies),” he said. “It’s important to address issues that resonate with voters, and whether you call them ‘kitchen table issues,’ nothing resonates more than when someone raises your taxes.”

While the state party hasn’t explicitly endorsed the calculator website, Democrats see the issue as a potential winner after years of electoral setbacks. The minority party hit a historic low in the Legislature after the 2022 midterms, when the GOP won super-majorities in both the House and Senate. Democrats hold just one of seven statewide elected offices.

It makes sense they’d try to refocus attention on local taxes and economic issues, said Lee Banville, a University of Montana journalism professor and political analyst. The cultural issues that animate national politics “are pretty messy” for Montana Democrats, he said, with some exceptions.

“I think what they see now is there’s this moment where populated swaths of Montana are about to get a tax bill that’s going to shock people,” Banville said. “So there’s a moment where they can kind of step in and say, the narrative we’re going to tell you is Republicans could have addressed this in multiple ways, and that’s why you’re getting the tax bill you’re getting.”

But it’s a heavy lift to translate a wonky policy argument into a message that resonates broadly with voters, he warned. For decades Democrats have accused Montana Republicans of supporting a statewide sales tax. That’s political poison to many Montana voters, but is also a lot easier to explain than the state’s byzantine system for determining property taxes.

“It has the potential to rally some support from folks who have historically been drifting away from the Democratic Party,” Banville said, “the mythical ‘ticket-splitters’ who might be conservative on presidential issues but are also aware that they want fairness in their tax system.”