Conservation groups and county officials separately sued Gov. Greg Gianforte on Wednesday over a controversial veto that struck down a widely popular proposal to expand wildlife habitat funding and repair county roads with marijuana tax revenues.

Gianforte vetoed the bill that same day, roughly an hour before the state Senate adjourned, according to an indistinct timeline provided by the governor’s office.

The timing of those two events has produced varying expectations of the Legislature’s opportunity to override that veto. Several state officials say the Senate's sine die motion to adjourn precluded its ability to reject Gianforte's veto, while some lawmakers and bill supporters argue the Legislature cannot so easily be stripped of override power.

The bill was carried by Sen. Mike Lang, of Malta. Both he and Gianforte are Republicans.

Wild Montana and the Montana Wildlife Federation, two conservation groups that helped get the bill passed with support from 130 lawmakers of the 150-member Legislature, filed the lawsuit Wednesday. They are asking a judge to declare Gianforte's veto of SB 442 ineffective and to compel him to return the bill and his veto letter to the Secretary of State’s Office and for Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen to poll lawmakers for an override.

Gianforte and Jacobsen are both named defendants in the lawsuit.

The groups, represented by Upper Seven Law in Helena, argue the timing of the governor’s veto circumvents the Legislature’s check on the executive’s power.

“While the governor has the constitutional authority to veto SB 442, he cannot veto SB 442 or any other law in a manner that interferes with the Legislature’s ability to override that veto,” the lawsuit states. “ … In future sessions, a governor could time vetoes of all veto-proof bills at a politically opportune moment—waiting, for example, until one chamber adjourns sine die—and claim that, because the Legislature was still in session, the vetoes cannot be overriden.”

The Montana State News Bureau has reached out to the governor's office for comment.

Senate Majority Leader Steve Fitzpatrick, R-Great Falls, told reporters shortly after the Senate adjourned that the bill was dead because the upper chamber had left the session without taking action on the veto. The House of Representatives had not yet adjourned, meaning the Legislature had no position for a post-adjournment override poll, by Fitzpatrick’s reasoning.

Supporters of the bill, however, quickly worked against that narrative, noting Gianforte’s veto was never read across the rostrum in the Senate; therefore the Senate was procedurally unable to override it. The Legislature's joint rules cited in the conservation groups' lawsuit sets out that reading the action over the rostrum is the first chronological order of events in overriding a veto during the session.

After the Legislature adjourned, Lang issued a letter to Jacobsen urging her to poll lawmakers on the veto, as required for any bill that received two-thirds approval by the Legislature. The Secretary of State’s Office, however, told the Montana State News Bureau on May 15 that because the Governor’s Office had not transmitted the veto to Jacobsen, her office could not poll lawmakers for a potential override.

The bill was at odds with Gianforte’s own plans for retooling the state’s use of marijuana tax revenues for law enforcement and public safety uses, scrapping the funding for Habitat Montana, the state’s vehicle for purchasing conservation easements. Lawmakers struck that proposal down after its first committee hearing. Senate Bill 442 subsequently became a rallying cry for conservation groups who ripped Gianforte for taking away the conservation funding.

The original revenue distribution model — currently in place given the veto in question — allocated the first $6 million in tax revenues from recreational and medical marijuana sales to the Healing and Ending Addiction through Recovery and Treatment (HEART) fund. Of the remaining amount, 20% would be delivered to Fish, Wildlife and Parks to acquire public land access.

State parks, state trails and nongame wildlife programs are each allocated 4% of the post-HEART fund total. Along with some one-time allocations set up in 2021, the remainder of the tax revenue generated by cannabis sales would move into the state’s general fund.

Gianforte’s office contended through the session that Habitat Montana’s funding levels were adequate, and in his veto letter the governor rejected another major component of the bill: using state marijuana tax revenues to repair county roads.

The governor also took a shot at counties, or how he expected they would operate without having to fund their own infrastructure projects.

"Local jurisdictions will not have to dedicate as much of their local resources to their local roads as they have had to," Gianforte wrote. "But instead of cutting citizens' taxes proportionately, they can reallocate those dollars to capricious, unnecessary projects, resulting in a net increase of Montanans' tax burden."

This story will be updated.