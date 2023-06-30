For Helena mom Valerie Knowlton, a new state law expanding a long-existing, state-run child care scholarship will turn what was a previously unworkable situation into a good scenario for her family.

“We were facing an impossible set of decisions,” Knowlton said of the cost of child care for her children. She spoke at a press conference in Helena on Thursday to celebrate House Bill 648, set to take effect Saturday.

“Like lots of other families, we just want to be able to struggle a little bit less. … We have to do better for our kids and our communities. I know so many families like mine whose child care costs are the same or more than what they're paying for their mortgage or rent.”

The new law, passed by Bozeman Democratic Rep. Alice Buckley, increases eligibility for the Best Beginnings child care scholarship to up to 185% of the federal poverty level, which is expected to up participation in the program by 25%. The income threshold is now $36,482 for a single parent with one child and $55,500 for a family of four.

The change comes at the same time as Gov. Greg Gianforte’s administration announced an additional $24 million in federal money toward child care and other early childhood programs statewide.

The new law also caps the co-pays families pay at 9% of their monthly income. Co-pays had been $10 for all families when the state used federal COVID-19 aid dollars to boost the program, but when that money expired the amount families paid soared, in some cases to more than $1,000 a month.

The cap and new income thresholds help families like Knowlton’s keep their children in child care and maintain their hours at work.

"This law will make such a difference for parents and families like mine who just need a little bit of extra help," Knowlton said.

The new law also means a major change for child care providers, who will now be paid the same amount by the scholarship and not see reduced state funding if a child misses more than a set amount of days each month, which could happen because of illness or other issues.

“If a kiddo missed 10 days, let's say they got COVID and then they persistently were sick, I only got paid for two weeks of care (a month)” said Jen Gursky, the executive director of the YWCA of Helena. “I don't get to lay off staff, my budget does not decrease because kiddos don't come to child care.” Families who can afford to pay for care without the scholarship pay the same fee each month, regardless of attendance.

The YWCA runs a child care operation called Caterpillars Clubhouse in Helena, which cares for kids who have mothers in Helena's YWCA residential sober living program, are at or below 150% of the federal poverty line or have been through or are in an out-of-home placement or involved with child protective services.

Rep. SJ Howell, a Missoula Democrat who earlier in this year’s legislative session had their own Best Beginnings bill voted down, said the new law will make necessary improvements to a system that has long not been sufficient to meet needs around the state.

“We really knew that child care in Montana was at a tipping point,” Howell said. “We were really facing a crisis and for many, many years, we had seen a lack of state action, despite child care being truly a fundamental building block in what helps our communities run. The state had not taken seriously the need for support and investment.”

Buckley said the new law will boost economies around the state as parents don’t have to weigh the math on reducing their hours to qualify for benefits to be able to afford care so they can go to work.

“I think about the ripple effect that that's going to have and then of course for all those parents who are now going to be re-entering the workforce,” Buckley said. “(If you) think about this from a workforce and economic development perspective, it's a really big deal for Montana.”

Buckley called the passage of the bill a sign of major progress.

“It was really hard to get traction around this. It was still relegated to a conversation about the home, about families, and that's because child care has been the work of mothers and of women, of brown and black women, who've been doing this work under-compensated or uncompensated,” Buckley said. “Bring this conversation into the halls of the Capitol, into committee rooms, onto the House floor and onto the Senate floor just feels moving.”

The bill was one of few legislative wins for Democrats, who were in a super-minority this session. It also saw backing from several prominent Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader Steve Fitzpatrick, who spoke for it on the Senate floor.

A report produced in March from the state Department of Labor and Industry said that last year, licensed child care capacity in the state only met 43% of estimated demand.

"A lack of high-quality child care in Montana has prevented many parents from fully participating in the labor force, thus further exacerbating the state's workforce shortage," the report said. "In 2022, a monthly average of 22,800 Montana parents were unable to participate in the labor force due to family responsibilities and a lack of child care."

The Gianforte administration is also directing $24 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for the Montana Bright Futures project at the state health department.

“Promoting the healthy growth and development of our young kids, Montana’s early childhood providers support hardworking families, strengthen our economy and build a brighter future for our state,” Gianforte said in a press release. “We’ll continue to invest in their success as they serve our kids, families, and communities.”

The money will be distributed over the next three years. Part of it will be spent on a universal home visiting program, which screens and makes referrals for early childhood and health support for families. Those services can include behavioral health and economic programs. The state Department of Public Health and Human Services already operates a home visiting program for kids up to the age of 5, but it is not universal.

“Many families need support in those first few days and weeks following a birth,” said Tracy Moseman, the administrator of the department’s Early Childhood and Family Support Division, in a press release. “In addition, this is a time when some new mothers face financial and mental health challenges as they care for their newborn. This program will help serve as a bridge to connect new and expecting families to services.”

The money will also be used to pay for operations at crisis child care centers that care for children from ages 0-8. Those centers work with families experiencing domestic violence or homelessness or affected by mental health or substance use crisis.

Those two efforts are expected to use about half of the federal funding, the health department estimates.

A quarter of the remaining funding will be spent to work on the retention and recruitment of child care workers through the Raise Montana Substitute Services program. The program focuses on attracting, on-boarding and mobilizing substitute child care workers .

The department said it’s also looking to offer small grants to licensed child care providers to stabilize their employee pool and pay for more continuing education. There will also be an effort, along with the Department of Labor and Industry, to expand apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs.

Any money left will be used to help update efforts to identify problems with the state’s child care network and work on a strategic plan.