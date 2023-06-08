Critics of the Cascade County elections office say this week’s mill levy election for the Great Falls Public Library went ahead with relatively few bumps in the road, following the installation last month of a court-appointed monitor to watch over the process.

The extraordinary move by the local district court to appoint a special election monitor follows two lawsuits and a number of mishaps by the newly elected clerk and recorder, who also serves as the county’s top elections official.

Cascade County Clerk and Recorder Sandra Merchant has faced intense scrutiny from the community since she took office at the beginning of the year. But alleged errors in her past elections appeared less prominent in an election held Tuesday.

“None of those issues have come up in this election, at least not on a wide-scale basis, that I’m aware of,” said Raph Graybill, an attorney representing the library board, which is a plaintiff in a lawsuit against Merchant. He said the relatively smooth operation of Tuesday’s election was “due to the court’s and the monitor’s role in this election.”

According to unofficial results the Great Falls Public Library appears to have succeeded in getting its first levy passed in more than two decades.

“We’re thrilled that the voters of Great Falls chose to invest in our community by funding improved library services,” library director Susie McIntyre said in an interview Wednesday. Those services will include expanding operating hours to seven days a week, increasing early literacy programming and adding more technology and internet services.

Voters approved the levy 7,223 to 6,604, according to unofficial election results posted to the elections office website.

The library board last month filed an emergency petition alleging that a litany of issues plaguing three recent elections threatened to undermine a long-overdue expansion of its budget. If the levy failed due to Merchant’s inability to properly run the election, the library argued, it risked losing around $30,000 in state funding, triggering reductions to literacy, job-search and college readiness programs and layoffs of library staff.

“To date, Merchant has supervised three elections in Cascade County,” the petition stated. “Each of these elections has featured severe errors and unlawful deviation from statutory requirements.”

Merchant, who did not respond to an interview request, filed a response denying most of the allegations. But she did admit to portions of the claims, including that Great Falls School District voters received incorrect instructions with their mail ballots, that multiple ballots were sent to some voters and that some voters were turned away on Election Day.

She has denied allegations that ballots were mailed in unsealed envelopes, that large numbers of ballots were counted before the signatures were verified and that a draft version of the instructions for library mill levy voters was riddled with problematic errors. The lawsuit also states that an entire precinct was not issued mail-in ballots during the school board election.

In a May 22 order, Cascade County District Court Judge Brenda Gilbert sided with the library, ordering Merchant to allow a special monitor “direct and unfettered access to all operations of the elections office.”

“The monitor will report any acts prohibited under Montana election law, or the failure to perform any acts required by Montana election law, or other acts or conditions that would otherwise undermine a fair and transparent election,” Gilbert wrote in her order.

At the plaintiff’s request, the judge appointed Lynn DeRoche as the election monitor. DeRoche was previously the No. 2 elections official in the office during the 16 years that Democrat Rina Moore was the clerk and recorder. Shortly after Merchant, a Republican, defeated Moore in a razor-thin election last November, DeRoche resigned from her position.

DeRoche told the Montana State News Bureau in a March interview that she resigned earlier this year after Merchant largely refused to acknowledge the long-time election staffer after assuming office.

“She didn’t ask me one question on how to register a voter, how to do anything in the office, how our processes worked,” DeRoche said at the time. “ ... I just decided I needed to get out of the election department, because I was going to be their scapegoat if anything went wrong.”

Three of DeRoche's reports have since been filed with the court, but none appear to detail clear lapses in election protocol. No post-election report had been filed with the court as of Thursday afternoon.

Like the allegedly problematic Great Falls High School election last month, this week’s election was held through a combination of in-person and mail-in voting. Merchant earlier this year surprised some local jurisdictions with a series of emails stating that the normally mail ballot-only elections would also have the option for voters to cast ballots in polling places. In-person voting is more typical for larger elections, like those for federal or city council candidates.

Merchant has maintained this was due to the loss of a local vendor who previously provided mailing services to the elections office. But even in federal elections, only a fraction of votes in the county are cast in person, with the vast majority coming via absentee ballots.

In a separate lawsuit filed last month, several voters and irrigation board candidates are suing Merchant, the county, the Fort Shaw Irrigation District and the Great Falls Flood Control District for errors in that they allege “probably affected the outcome” of recent elections in those districts. The problems allegedly included some voters not getting ballots, while other residents were allowed to vote despite being ineligible. The plaintiffs are asking the court to void the elections and order do-over elections to take place.

As of Thursday none of the defendants had responded to the May 26 complaint.