At the end of last month, there were five people in the Flathead County Detention Center either waiting for a mental health evaluation at the Montana State Hospital or needing transportation to the facility in Warm Sprints for services.

One of those cases was a local woman first evaluated in December 2022 and found unfit to proceed in the legal process. She was ordered to be sent to the hospital, but was still waiting six months later for a spot that Kalispell Judge Amy Eddy said Thursday wasn’t likely to open for another half-year.

Those wait times and the associated human and financial costs were just one small sliver of the gaps in the state’s behavioral health network that came up Thursday during the initial meeting of a commission formed by the Legislature earlier this year to help decide how to spend about $300 million in money to rebuild the services for those with mental health issues and developmental disabilities around the state. The money, set aside in House Bill 872 from Rep. Bob Keenan, R-Bigfork, is intended to be spent over the next half-decade or so.

The commission heard from those involved in providing mental health and developmental disability services about their frustrations with the dismantling of a regional network of care around the state over the last several decades, with acute cuts made in 2017 because of a projected state budget shortfall.

“I ask you to address the past abandonment of many community-based behavioral health services in very rural communities and counties, of which Dillon and Beaverhead County figure prominently,” said Katherine Buckley-Patton, with the Beaverhead County Mental Health Local Advisory Council and the Western Service Area Authority.

Much of the meeting included discussions about various ongoing evaluations of components of services around the state, including the beleaguered Montana State Hospital in Warm Springs that lost its federal funding over patient mistreatments and deaths last year.

State health department Director Charlie Brereton also told the committee his department recently closed a request for proposal issued by the state Department of Public Health and Human Services to hire a consultant on a contract to help in “designing and implementing a cohesive behavioral health system and developmental disability service strategy that meets the needs of Montana with excellence.” The wide-ranging contract is expected to be awarded in coming weeks; a price for the contract was not immediately available but Brereton said the work would be funded from the $300 million pot of money.

The committee is also accepting through mid-August feedback from people who are involved in the system about top challenges with getting services and ideas for how to best spend the money to improve things. The deadline for those comments was July 31 but that will be extended to Aug. 11, Brereton said.

The commission is made up of a group of legislators and state government officials and employees. It includes Rep. Bob Keenan, R-Bigfork; Brereton, director of the state health department; Patrick Maddison, CEO of Flathead Industries; Janet Lindow, executive director and co-founder of the Rural Behavioral Health Institute; Rep. Michele Brinkley, R-Hamilton; Rep. Mike Yakawich, R-Billings; Rep. Dave Fern, D-Whitefish; Sen. John Esp, R- Big Timber; and Sen. Ellie Boldman, D-Missoula.

The commission will develop recommendations to send to Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte, who will have final say over what spending and projects are approved. The money can be spent on a variety of things, from studying and planning for a comprehensive behavioral health system to community-based investments to stabilize existing services. It can also be used to match federal Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program payments for certain types of behavioral health care and services for those with intellectual disabilities. It cannot be used to help operate existing state facilities.

Mary Windecker, executive director of the Behavioral Health Alliance of Montana, urged the commission to focus on prevention as well as treatment.

“There's a lot of savings to be had by treating people before they fall off the cliff and become involved with the justice community or are sent to the Montana State Hospital; $300 million sounds like a lot of money, but it will go very quickly if we establish crisis facilities in many state hospitals across the state and don't really shore up some of the prevention and community-based programs that people keep people out of those facilities,” Windecker said.

Matt Kuntz, the executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Montana, warned legislators about the challenges of working to develop a statewide network after failed efforts in the past that ebbed and flowed through different Legislatures and governor administrations.

“Please, as you build this, remember: give us something that we can fight for, that's an easy sell. The last time that we did regional facilities, I don't even think that they made it to being built. … So please, as you're building this out, remember it's going to be a long, hard fight for this stuff,” Kuntz said.

Those who spoke Thursday also brought up related issues plaguing Montana they said feed into behavioral health problems.

“It does not matter, in my observation, how much mental health treatment is ordered if a person does not have a safe place to sleep. I would add chemical dependence in there as well,” Eddy, the judge in Kalispell, said.

The commission on Thursday said its next steps will be setting its priorities at its next meeting, as well as hearing from more people involved in behavioral health services in Montana. They aim to meet again next in the early fall.