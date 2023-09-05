Montana's special counsel for the state agency charged with disciplining lawyers on Tuesday filed 41 counts of alleged professional misconduct against Republican Attorney General Austin Knudsen.

Special Counsel Timothy Strauch did not return a call late Tuesday seeking comment on the filing with the Montana Office of Disciplinary Counsel, publicly available on the state Supreme Court's docket website. The complaint requests an adjudicatory panel from the commission be formed to hear the allegations and forward a recommendation to the Montana Supreme Court for possible disciplinary action.

A spokesperson for the Attorney General's Office denounced the allegations as "meritless" and pointed to Strauch's past donations to Democratic candidates' campaigns in alleging him to be a "long-time Democrat activist."

"The Attorney General looks forward to filing his response with the commission," spokesperson Emilee Cantrell said in an email late Tuesday. "The allegations are meritless and stem from a legitimate dispute between two branches of government. No one should be persecuted for holding a different opinion than those in power."

At its core, the complaint alleges Knudsen violated the Montana Rules of Professional Conduct intended to preserve public confidence in the fairness and impartiality of the state's judicial system.

"Contrary to these ethical precepts," Strauch wrote in the complaint, "Knudsen and lawyers under his supervision routinely and frequently undermined public confidence in the fairness and impartiality of our system of justice by attempting to evade the authority of the Montana Supreme Court and assaulting the integrity of the judiciary and the individual justices who were duly elected by Montana citizens to make decisions. Because of this misconduct, the public may be led to question whether the judicial system itself is worthy of respect."

The 41 counts in the complaint draw from eight documents, court filings or letters from the Attorney General's Office over the course of the so-called "McLaughlin case," when the conflict between state Republicans and the judicial branch was at its peak.

Since his election to the statewide post in 2020, Knudsen's office has not shied away from criticism of the judicial branch. Kyler Nerison, a spokesman for the Attorney General's Office, in a statement to the media called the Supreme Court's conduct over the course of one case "unethical," "embarrassing for the state" and "shameful."

Knudsen's office has spent considerable time in his first term defending Republican lawmakers who have sought to wrest some internal controls away from the judiciary. In 2021, following the GOP's sweep of statewide elections, lawmakers were explicit about their hopes of seeing more judges they consider sympathetic to conservative ambitions named to the bench.

The 41 alleged violations begin in April 2021, four months after Knudsen took office and when the conflict between Republican-controlled branches of state government got underway with the judiciary. That case began as a challenge to a new law that gave the governor broader power to appoint judges, and spawned a separate dispute about judges taking internal polls on pending legislation to determine the judiciary's support or opposition to those bills. Republican lawmakers subpoenaed over 5,000 emails from the Montana Supreme Court administrator Beth McLaughlin and the Supreme Court ordered that subpoena be shut down.

Then-Lieutenant General Kristin Hansen rejected the order in an open letter, representing legislators at the time.

"The Legislature does not recognize this court's order as binding and will not abide by it," Hansen, who has since died, wrote. "The Legislature will not entertain the court's interference in the Legislature's investigation of the serious and troubling conduct of members of the judiciary."

Over time, the Montana Supreme Court upheld the law at the genesis of the conflict, but Republicans pushed on, forming an investigative commission, subpoenaing all seven Supreme Court justices to appear at a hearing. The state's high court pushed back, calling the legislative probe "overreach" and an attempt to undercut the public confidence in the branch.