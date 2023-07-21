A coalition of Republican attorneys general, including Montana’s, are pushing the Biden administration to drop a proposal intended to insulate reproductive health care information from criminal investigations related to abortion bans.

The June 16 letter, signed by the top prosecutors in 18 states, argues that states with restrictions on the procedure should be able to obtain that information in certain cases, including if a patient crossed state lines to have an abortion. It urges President Joe Biden’s administration to abandon a proposed rule that would prohibit disclosure of “reproductive health care” information under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, often referred to by its acronym HIPAA.

“Efforts to protect sensitive health information, including related to reproductive health care, have taken on renewed importance as states seek to penalize and criminalize health care providers and interfere in deeply personal medical decisions,” the administration wrote in an April 12 press release announcing the proposed rule.

HIPAA was passed in 1996 and in part governs how and when medical providers can release personal information related to their clients. The Biden administration's proposed rule would prohibit providers and insurers from disclosing patients’ reproductive health information to states with abortion bans.

Knudsen and the other attorneys general argue the rule exceeds the department’s authority under HIPAA and could hamstring their ability to enforce other state-level health care laws or licensing requirements. The letter offers a hypothetical case in which a provider injures a patient during an abortion procedure in a state with an abortion ban, then falsifies records and refers the patient out of state as a cover-up.

Under the proposed rule, “a regulated entity with relevant evidence could deny requests for that information based on its assumption that the care was lawful, as reflected in the falsified records or as provided out of state,” the letter states.

The letter also accuses the administration of “fearmongering” by suggesting prosecutors will go after patients seeking an abortion. As of June, no states had enacted abortion bans allowing those patients to be prosecuted.

The U.S. Supreme Court last year ended a half-century of federal precedent recognizing the right to an abortion, ruling that states had the authority to permit or restrict the procedures. Laws outlawing abortions to varying degrees have since been passed in nearly half the states in the country, according to a New York Times database.

In several of those states, including Montana, courts have blocked those laws from going into effect. In May, a state district judge in Helena granted preliminary injunctions on four laws passed by Montana’s GOP-dominated Legislature and signed into law by Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte just weeks earlier. The state appealed the ruling, which is now pending before the state Supreme Court.

The letter from Republican AGs accuses Biden of weaponizing federal agencies to undermine the high court’s decision.

“Rather than respect the decisions of some states to regulate abortion, the Biden administration has instead sought to wrest control over abortion back from the people and their elected representatives,” the AGs wrote.

It’s unclear if the rule would directly implicate any laws on the books in Montana. While the Legislature passed a raft of abortion-related legislation earlier this year, none of them attempt to prohibit Montanans from seeking reproductive care out of state. Montana's Constitution and its privacy protection ensures access to pre-viability abortions, as held by the state Supreme Court's 1999 Armstrong decision.

Knudsen’s office declined to elaborate on the rule’s potential impact on Montana.

“The Attorney General regularly engages in the federal rulemaking process via public comment — in this case, alongside 18 other states,” spokesperson Emily Flower wrote in an email earlier this week. “We’re not able to comment on potential conflicts with state law.”

But Quinn Leighton, director of external affairs for Planned Parenthood of Montana, said Knudsen’s letter raises concerns that Montana providers could be open to prosecution if they care for patients who can’t legally get the procedures performed in their home states.

“We’re in strong support of tightening protections within HIPAA for patients and providers, given everything that’s happening, has happened over the last year in terms of the loss of federal protections for abortion rights,” Leighton said in an interview Friday.

The attorneys general’s letter references providers licensed in multiple states, arguing that state governments “have an interest in monitoring the conduct of medical personnel who are licensed under their laws but act out of state.”

Leighton suggested that could expose Montana-based providers to investigation by other states with abortion bans.

“They could potentially look at the records of providers if a provider was, say, licensed in Idaho and Montana,” they said. “Now that it’s banned in Idaho they would want to come to Montana and provide care.”

The Biden administration is also facing pressure from the left to craft a rule that goes farther toward protecting abortion rights. A majority of Democratic U.S. senators last month issued a letter calling for the department to also require law enforcement to get a warrant in order to access patients’ health information.

The only Democratic member of Montana’s congressional delegation, Sen. Jon Tester, was not a signatory to the letter. Tester is facing a competitive 2024 reelection contest, as one of the top targets of Republicans hoping to retake the Senate.