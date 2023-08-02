A federal district judge in Missoula has temporarily halted the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s plans to pump oxygenated water into the Red Rock Lakes Wilderness, writing that environmental groups have shown the plan could compromise the remote area’s wilderness character.

U.S. District Court Judge Donald Molloy on Wednesday granted the groups’ request for a preliminary injunction, writing that the agency failed to show the proposed impacts to the protected area justify the potential benefits. Construction on the pipeline had been slated to begin as early as Aug. 15.

“Put simply, the agency concluded that the project would have a detrimental effect on the wilderness character — a conclusion inconsistent with (the Wilderness Act) — but approved it anyway,” Molloy wrote.

The lawsuit, filed in June by Wilderness Watch, Alliance for the Wild Rockies, Gallatin Wildlife Association and the Yellowstone To Uintas Connection, challenges the agency’s proposed plan to prop up declining populations of Arctic grayling in Montana’s Centennial Valley. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has intervened as a defendant in the case.

The 32,000-acre Red Rocks Wilderness sits just west of the Continental Divide in Montana, along its border with Idaho. It’s a part-time home to one of four remaining populations of Arctic grayling in the Lower 48.

Grayling are not protected under the Endangered Species Act, although the agency has considered listing them as threatened in the past. At least one separate lawsuit is currently pending in federal court in an attempt to force the agency to protect the species.

According to the federal wildlife agency, that Centennial Valley’s grayling population has declined from more than 1,000 fish in 2015 to just 73 last year. The agency blames the grayling’s plunging numbers on winter mortality, due to low oxygen levels in the lake. Oxygen levels drop off when snow and ice cover the lake, limiting the amount of light that filters down to allow aquatic plants to photosynthesize.

Following an environmental analysis of several proposals to prop up the grayling population that resides in Upper Red Rock Lake, the agency issued a decision in June to install a permanent pipeline extending from a pond near the wilderness boundary to the lake. The 5,300-foot pipeline would deliver more oxygen-rich water to the lake during the winter months. The project would also include a vault along the lakeshore to control water flowing through the pipe, along with multiple “cleanouts” that allow access to the pipeline.

But low oxygen levels aren’t the only pressure potentially pushing the grayling population lowers, the groups argue. They also say it would violate the strict federal requirements guiding wilderness management. Most construction of permanent structures and the use of mechanized equipment is prohibited in wilderness areas, with narrow exceptions to meet minimum requirements for “maintaining the wilderness character” and “devoting the land to conservation.”

The agency argued that its proposed strategy for boosting the grayling population meets those standards, because the loss of the fish would degrade the wilderness quality of Red Rock Lakes. But relying on the agency’s environmental analysis, Molloy wrote, “the service itself concluded that the proposed action would have a net negative effect on the wilderness character rating for the area.”

He added that the agency failed to show the presence of the pipeline would go far enough toward recovering the fish population.

“Ultimately, in light of the Wilderness Act’s strict requirements, the mere possibility that the proposed action may aid in Arctic grayling conservation is not enough to create necessity,” Molloy wrote.

In a press release, Wilderness Watch celebrated the judge’s ruling.

“The agency decided it would rather try to change the effects of winter on the refuge than deal with the impacts of human use to the grayling and its habitat. As the court clearly stated, the Wilderness Act demands more of them than that,” George Nickas, the conservation group’s executive director, stated. “The agency needs to pursue a wilderness-compatible approach to grayling conservation at Red Rock Lakes Wilderness.”

A spokesperson for the Fish and Wildlife Service didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.