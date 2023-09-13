SIMMS — As students settle into their K-12 classrooms this fall, they remain the only population in Montana allowed to be under continuous surveillance by facial recognition technology.

The state Legislature earlier this year passed a law barring state and local governments from continuous use of facial recognition technology, typically in the form of cameras capable of reading and collecting a person's biometric data, like the identifiable features of their face and body. A bipartisan group of legislators went toe-to-toe with software companies and law enforcement in getting Senate Bill 397 over the finish line, contending public safety concerns raised by the technology's supporters don't overcome individual privacy rights.

School districts, however, were specifically carved out of the definition of state and local governments to which the facial recognition technology law applies. But the schools aren't developing their own camera systems — they contract with third-party vendors to provide the equipment and software. And while education associations are assisting schools in drawing up contracts with these technology companies, attorneys say "a long list" of companies have complicated those negotiations by refusing to comply with federal student privacy laws already in place.

"We see that when they try to amend the agreement or suggest changes that don't really add up," Kris Goss, an attorney for the Montana School Board Association, told lawmakers last year. "If they say, 'Check our privacy pledge, or privacy policy,' that's a pledge, it's not a contract required by law."

Estimates from education groups and administrators put the number of schools using the technology as high as 50.

To date, no association, nor statewide school officials, have a concrete tally of how many schools are using the technology. Rob Watson is the executive director of the School Administrators of Montana, said the rise of facial recognition technology in schools parallels the millions of dollars in pandemic aid flowing into schools, freeing up other funds for other upgrades.

"It’s a lot of districts that have had access to money in the last few years to upgrade their school safety systems," he told the Montana State News Bureau. "And I don’t think there’s any one system that school districts are latching onto. There’s a number of companies that work in this area. All of those companies have been approaching districts in the last four years and offering them products."

For Sun River School District Superintendent Dave Marzolf, school safety superseded any hesitancy about installing facial recognition technology around the school.

"I just like to have the comfort to know if somebody's buzzing at our door, and facial recognition comes up showing they're not supposed to be on school property, it's a good safety feature," Marzolf said.

More eyes in a rural place

The Sun River School District west of Great Falls is by all measures rural: Roughly 250 students attend school districtwide, the high school plays 8-man football and a student living 25 miles or so from school hardly an outlier.

Eight cameras are immediately visible inside Simms High School's front door, part of a 30-camera system that includes cameras on school buses and outside for sports events.

In his office, Marzolf pulls up a grid of video streams on his computer monitor. Green squares frame faces, bodies and silhouettes as they pass by.

"Before, you could spend 12 hours on the cameras looking around for a person," Marzolf said. Now, the system finds them for him.

Marzolf doesn't monitor the cameras all day, and said it might be weeks between the instances where he uses them. Sun River's use of the technology is more focused on keeping people who shouldn't be on school property away, he said, such as a parent who lost custody of their child.

High School Principal Luke McKinley said it's been more frequent to use the facial recognition technology during extra-curricular activities, when football fans get too rowdy for a high school sports event.

As a privacy matter, students sign a handbook that grants the school permission to use their photos for a variety of purposes, from camera surveillance to posting the Student of the Month on Facebook. Only four people have access to the surveillance system, including Marzolf, two principals and the district's tech specialist, he said.

But the privacy issues lawmakers have raised isn't with cameras watching kids. The information the cameras collect is stored remotely in a cloud service. Verkada, the company Sun River contracts with, was hacked in March 2021. According to the company, 91 customers had their cameras accessed and video or image data viewed.

Marzolf said the Sun River School District was not affected by the 2021 breach, and that he remains confident in the company's ability to keep his system secure. Additionally, the school's data is deleted every 30 days.

Marzolf does draw a philosophical line on school safety: arming teachers with firearms in schools.

"At the end of the day, I’m the one responsible for everyone’s actions," Marzolf said, looking uneasy. "That just seems overwhelming."

Instead, teachers and school bus drivers are each given a can of OC spray, the grade of pepper spray law enforcement typically uses, and Marzolf has one in his desk at the superintendent’s office, too.

When Marzolf first discussed the use of FRT in his schools with state lawmakers at last year's meeting, part of his stance for needing the software was the law enforcement response time; 45 minutes or so, he estimated, for someone to arrive. Last year, Cascade County passed a public safety mill levy supported by local law enforcement and prosecutors. Part of the pitch was more school resources officers, and now one deputy works three or four schools along the Highway 200 corridor west of Great Falls, Sun River School District included.

Marzolf said that change up doesn’t mean he’s going to remove the facial recognition cameras. The school resource officers are still wide-spread across a big county. While the cameras can’t climb down from the wall and arrest someone, they still may deter people from starting trouble.

Certainly, there’s more tech in the schools than used to be. Every student is provided a Google Chromebook, and teachers are learning to duel with students' use of artificial intelligence to complete their homework assignments.

Marzolf said there was some pushback from parents when the school put key code locks on the doors eight years ago — parents suggested property paid for by tax dollars shouldn’t be locked, he remembers — but the episode subsided.

"I don’t think they even question what we do for school safety now," he said.

"My kids' daycare has this (FRT) technology," McKinley adds.

'A long list' of companies seek to skirt laws

Last October, the Legislature's Economic Affairs Interim Committee called an emergency meeting to get a better understanding of the technology's use in schools.

Without many state-level privacy protection laws in place, school policies typically lean on the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA), a federal law requiring parental consent in order for websites to collect data on their children, or the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA), which protects the privacy of student education records. Additionally, the 2019 Legislature passed the Montana Pupil Online Personal Information Protection Act, which protects students from having their data used in marketing materials for companies that offer online educational services.

Goss, the attorney with the Montana School Board Association, has directly assisted schools with policies and contracts when getting into business with software companies, especially when the pandemic drove so much school work online. He spoke about that work at the legislative committee's emergency meeting on facial recognition technology in schools last year.

"If a vendor isn't willing to comply with those student privacy laws, then they're not going to get business," Goss told lawmakers. "Those that were not, districts were advised by legal counsel to not engage with that company, not to use that platform. There was a long list of companies that were not willing to do so and they did not get those contracts."

Legislature balks

After the emergency meeting, lawmakers spearheading the bill to regulate facial recognition technology use by state and local governments determined there was too little time before the incoming legislative session.

"We wanted the initial focus to be on government agencies," Sen. Ken Bogner, a Miles City Republican who carried SB 397, said in a phone interview in late August. "This was a very comprehensive bill, and we just didn’t feel like we had the time to implement another comprehensive policy on facial recognition surveillance (regarding schools) within that bill."

Hoping to establish some bare minimums, Rep. Katie Sullivan, a Missoula Democrat who co-led the facial recognition technology study with Bogner, managed to draft legislation early in the session.

That bill passed out of its first committee unanimously, and cleared the House of Representatives on a 100-0 vote. Once it reached the Senate Judiciary Committee, however, the committee voted to table the bill, with no discussion as to why. In a phone interview in late August, Sullivan said no one would give her a reason for killing the bill off.

Today, no Montana law requires technology companies comply with Montana law in order to do business with school districts, which have only contracts to hold companies accountable, Sullivan said.

"We could have regulated it or banned it and we did nothing," she said. "We really need a basic first step in the law to protect Montana kids. They have a right to privacy and I think parents will appreciate us putting something into code to keep these third-party vendors honest."

At the end of the legislative session, lawmakers yielded to the facial recognition industry's pleas to further study the software's use specific to law enforcement agencies; House Joint Resolution 17, which set that study out for interim committees, actually died in the haphazard ending of the session, but the Law and Justice Interim Committee is pressing forward anyway.

On Monday, Bogner urged the committee to expand its study to include the use of the technology in schools.

"There's nothing on the books now for what schools can do with facial recognition technology," he said. "If you could look at facial recognition technology in schools, that would be helpful."

The committee made no immediate decision Monday.