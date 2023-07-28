As Montana Pride is set to start in Helena this weekend, a federal judge Friday issued a temporary block on a law meant to ban minors' attendance at some drag performances and story hours.

The block came as part of a lawsuit challenging House Bill 359, passed earlier this year. Organizers of the week-long Pride event initially said their request for permits to hold the gatherings would be denied.

The city of Helena, added as a defendant in the case along with the state Attorney General, Superintendent of Public Instruction and chief executive of Butte-Silver Bow County, later said it would issue the permits. The city joined individuals, businesses and organizations in calling for the temporary halt to the law, saying it did not want to deny permits and possibly violate organizers' and participants' rights but also didn't want its employees at risk of legal challenges for issuing permits.

"The 30th annual Montana Pride is slated to begin in less than two days. Plaintiffs, along with the approximately 15,000 Montanans who wish to attend the events, cannot avoid chilled speech or exposure to potential civil or criminal liability under HB 359 in the absence of the extraordinary remedy of a (temporary restraining order)," U.S. District Court Judge Brian Morris wrote in his order.

"The City of Helena faces the untenable choice between 'infring[ing] upon plaintiff[s’] constitutional rights' and 'subject[ing]' the city employees tasked with reviewing Montana Pride’s application 'to civil and criminal liability under the provisions of HB 359.'”

In addition to saying the plaintiffs in the case were likely to succeed in proving their claims the law is too vague and violates the First Amendment, Morris wrote that plaintiffs were likely to suffer "irreparable harm" if the law stayed in place for now.

"The court determines that HB 359’s statutory scheme likely will disproportionately harm not only drag performers, but any person who falls outside traditional gender and identity norms, including trans and Two Spirit people," Morris wrote. Two Spirt refers to those in the Native community that have male and female spirits or identify as such.

"Plaintiffs and the thousands of community members and the local businesses who wish to participate in or attend 2023 Montana Pride face the prospect of irreparable harm in the absence of a (temporary restraining order) should they face attendant criminal and/or civil liability under HB 359 for their protected speech and expression," Morris wrote later in his ruling.

Morris also referenced people already having to change their behavior or planned actions because of the law, like the cancelation of a talk by Adria Jawort, a trans woman from Billings. The Butte Public Library called off the event, citing HB 359, and it was eventually hosted elsewhere.

Morris also referenced in his order drag bans in Florida and Tennessee, where a judge wrote the bill "reeks with constitutional maladies of vagueness and over-breadth fatal to statutes that regulate the First Amendment."

"HB 359 appears to suffer from similar 'constitutional maladies,'" Morris wrote.

House Bill 359, carried by Republican Rep. Braxton Mitchell of Columbia Falls, bans minors from drag story hours in public schools, libraries and other places that receive public funding, as well as drag shows held on public property or in places that receive public funding and in sexually oriented businesses, as defined in the law. The bill was passed with only GOP support and signed into law by Republican Gov Greg. Gianforte earlier this year.

