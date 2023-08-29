Plaintiffs in the lawsuit challenging Montana's drag ban argued in U.S. District Court Monday for a preliminary injunction against the Montana attorney general and superintendent of public instruction's enforcement of House Bill 359.

The bill, passed by the Montana Legislature during its last session, is intended to ban minors' attendance at some drag performances and story hours.

Constance Van Kley, an attorney for the plaintiffs, called the bill overly broad.

"There is so much speech encompassed within HB 359 that falls well outside the definitions of obscenity," Van Kley said during the two-hour hearing. "It could include a variety of innocent speech activities like showing a PG-13 movie at The Roxy (Theater in Missoula) or The Myrna Loy."

The community cultural hubs are named as plaintiffs in the suit. Also in the suit are Montana Pride, several individuals and community groups, who are collectively called plaintiffs.

Assistant Montana Attorney General Michael Russell argued the bill does not deal in obscenity law, but instead is intended to block performances "not necessarily obscene, but inappropriate and harmful to minors."

Van Kley asserted content-based restrictions on speech like HB 359 "require stricter scrutiny," and that the threat of chilling constitutionally protected speech remains high.

She argued the legislative record suggests the state government's intent behind the bill was not to protect minors from harmful content, but to "protect minors from divergent gender expression."

The city of Helena is a named defendant in the suit along with the state attorney general, superintendent of public instruction and chief executive of Butte-Silver Bow County.

Organizers of Montana Pride, the weeklong Pride celebration in Helena, initially said their request for permits to hold the gatherings would be denied by the city.

The city later said it would issue the permits, then joined individuals, businesses and organizations in calling for a temporary halt to the law, saying it did not want to deny permits and possibly violate organizers' and participants' rights but also didn't want its employees at risk of legal challenges for issuing permits.

That temporary block was granted by U.S. District Court Judge Brian Morris in late July.

Van Kley said the newly sought preliminary injunction would apply only to the state attorney general and superintendent of public instruction.

As such, city of Helena Attorney Rebecca Dockter told Morris during Monday's hearing the city intends to file a motion to dismiss it as a defendant in the case.

Following Monday's arguments, Morris ordered both parties to come to an agreement on how to proceed, with a jury trial or otherwise.

Morris is expected to deliver a written order on the preliminary injunction in the coming weeks.