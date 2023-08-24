A Montana State Prison inmate's death has been deemed "undetermined" by a jury following a coroner's inquest.

A gap in heath records appeared to vex investigators ahead of the Aug. 23 jury decision, according to a press release from the Powell County Attorney's Office. The Department of Corrections said it is common for inmate health records to be incomplete when they enter the system.

Powell County officials on Aug. 23 held two coroner's inquests into the deaths of two state inmates. Inquests are required when a person dies in a custodial setting like the Montana State Prison outside of Deer Lodge, and the death is not caused by a diagnosed disease or medical condition.

Powell County Attorney Kathryn McEnery and Mikayla Stone, a third-year law student at the University of Montana, presented evidence in both inquests to Heather Gregory, the presiding county coroner.

Jason Pearson, 44, died Nov. 14, 2022, at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. The cause of Pearson's death was determined to be an intracerebral hemorrhage of undetermined etiology, a brain bleed with an unknown cause, according to his death certificate filed 14 days after his death.

Manner of death, by contrast, categorizes a person's death as natural, suicide, homicide, accidental or other.

The inquest included testimony from Department of Corrections investigator Jennifer Dale, Medical Examiner Dr. Sunil Prashar, Correctional Officer Shawn Odden and Melissa Scharff, director of nursing at Montana State Prison. State records show Dale has been a criminal investigator for DOC since at least 2014.

Dale explained to the jury some initial reports were "confusing" regarding whether Pearson had accidentally fallen and hit his head, according to a press release from the Powell County Attorney's Office. A thorough records review likewise found no direct link between his death and any medical condition or intervening incident of trauma, McEnery's office said.

The jury concluded the manner of death to be undetermined.

Department of Corrections spokesperson Carolynn Stocker said the department will now close its investigation into Pearson's death unless any new information comes to light.

Stocker also said the department does not believe a gap in internal records contributed to authorities' inability to determine Pearson's manner of death.

"It is not uncommon for individuals in prison to have incomplete health records related to care they received prior to entering prison," Stocker said.

The Powell County jury also heard evidence on the death of John Veilleux, 38, who died on March 21, also at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Scharff and Prashar testified on the evidence, as did DOC investigator Lorna Kuchinsky and retired corrections officer Steven Kremer. Following testimony, the jury concluded the death was the result of a suicide by a deliberate overdose of acetaminophen.

Veilleux's death certificate, filed March 24, states he ingested 210 pills.

Seven people have died in state custody so far this year.