On Monday the defense rested in the trial for the 2011 killing of John Michael “Mike” Crites, which began on June 1.

Day 13 opened with Ford resuming the stand and picking up from June 27, 2011.

Ford was charged with deliberate homicide and felony tampering with evidence after being accused of having a hand in the death of Turk Road neighbor Crites. Crites was last seen alive on June 25, 2011, and last heard from over the phone next morning before disappearing. His dismembered remains were found in two separate locations near MacDonald Pass in October 2011 and September 2012.

Ford stressed that he had only seen Crites about five times over the 15 years or so Crites lived on Turk Road in the Birdseye area. Crites built his home in 1996 up there, and Ford had owned property there since 1993. Crites and Ford disputed over a road Ford wanted to use across Crites’ property to access his own and even though there was an easement, Crites put up locked gates and eventually welded a bar across it.

Ford said on June 27, 2011, his wife, Debbie, went with him to pick up the county weed spraying trailer they had reserved and to purchase herbicide for weeds. The reason for the trip to Montana in June 2011 was to spray weeds on their property to stay in agreement with their five-year weed mitigation plan with Lewis and Clark County, said Ford.

Ford said they then went to the property and sprayed weeds for most of the day until his grandson and daughter-in-law arrived in Helena later that evening.

Ford and his grandson went up the next morning to spray some more weeds before meeting with Mike Bacon, the weed planner with the Lewis and Clark County Weed District, for an assessment. Leo Gallagher, special prosecutor and former county attorney, noted that Ford and Bacon’s accounts of Ford spraying weeds didn’t match.

Bacon questioned if Ford was able to get the weed spraying trailer onto his property because of how narrow some of the roads were. Bacon testified on June 12 that he had to back out of one of the roads and continue the rest of the evaluation on foot with Ford and his grandson.

Bacon mentioned that he didn’t smell any chemicals when he inspected the weeds, and he noted this as strange since Ford said he was recently spraying. Bacon said that he couldn’t smell any chemicals in the 250 gallon sprayer tank either, which he said he usually could. The weed spraying trailer was returned in a condition that indicated “it hadn’t been used for spraying yet,” said Bacon. Ford said that he rinsed the tank and filled it up full of gas, like the county asks people to do.

The state noted discrepancies from Ford’s interviews with law enforcement on June 28, 2011, and in January 2012. Gallagher said Ford told authorities he had been spraying weeds on his property for three days on June 28, 2011, despite only picking up the rented sprayer the day before.

Ford noted that he counted June 26, 2011, as a prep day for spraying weeds on the property when he walked around for most of the day with a metal detector looking for nails and sharp objects on the roads.

Ford said he had been warned by his neighbors, either John Mehan or Dennis Shaw, about nails on Turk Road before his June 2011 trip to his property. Gallagher questioned how Mehan could’ve warned him because Ford had stated previously that he first met Mehan on June 28, 2011, at a party the Shaw’s hosted.

Ford explained that was the first time he met Mehan in person. However, Ford said that a couple months before, Mehan got his number from Shaw and called him to ask if he could run his dog sled up on Ford’s property. Ford told him he could, and then Ford said that was probably when Mehan warned him about the nails or “booby traps.”

Gallagher questioned why this search for nails on his property with a metal detector on June 26, 2011, was never mentioned by Ford in previous interviews.

“According to the transcript, not once did you tell a cop on the 28th of June or the 12th of January that you picked up nails on that road,” said Gallagher.

The defense rested around 3:30 p.m., but outside the presence of a jury they moved Lewis and Clark County First Judicial District Court Judge Mike Menahan to dismiss counts one and two — homicide and felony tampering with evidence — on a lack of sufficient evidence that proves beyond a reasonable doubt Ford had a hand in the death of Crites.

Defense attorney Palmer Hoovestal said the cable ties Ford supposedly checked out on Feb. 16, 2011, might be the only possible connection the state has between Crites remains and Ford. Hoovestal noted that based on testimony, it hasn’t been proved if the cable ties Ford checked out on paper were 3M or HellermannTyton cable ties – the warehouse on Naval Air Station Whidbey Island stocked both. The defense also said that due to human error and another man named Leon on base working for Chugach, the name could’ve been put into the system wrong as well.

“We don’t have anything, nothing, nothing, absolutely nothing to connect Leon Ford with Michael Crites’ death,” Hoovestal stated.

Gallagher said the state had plenty of sufficient evidence, citing the unique cable ties Ford allegedly checked out, the black garbage bags Ford allegedly checked out on June 24, 2011, the history of disputes between Crites and Ford, phone records, the game camera and “deceptive statements” from Ford.

“He made repeated deceptive statements on June 28 (2011)... Those are recorded. He made repeated deceptive statements on January 12 (2012),” said Gallagher. “I think a reasonable jury could conclude that a man of Ford’s intelligence and memory made those statements by design, and these statements, your honor, are inconsistent not only with each other, but they’re inconsistent with the testimony of others.”

The defense also moved for the case to be dismissed on a Brady violation, or when a prosecutor fails to provide the defense attorneys with evidence that is helpful to a defendant’s case. In this case, the defense said that even though they requested soil samples from around Crites’ remains to be sent to Arpas Vass, a forensic anthropologist who testified on June 15, in July 2022, Hoovestal said the samples were never received.

Gallagher said he thought the soil samples were sent, and he was provided a FedEx tracking number. He noted the defense never said anything about not receiving the soil samples until trial. Hoovestal said that the defense was also unaware that Vass didn’t receive the soil samples until Vass appeared to testify in court, which is why the state wasn’t alerted.

Menahan denied the dismissal of the counts and said that there “doesn’t seem to be bad faith” by the state when it comes to the Brady Violation.

“The court has to view a motion for directed verdict in light of the evidence that’s most favorable to the state, to the prosecution, and so here I believe that there’s sufficient evidence that raises the question as to the defendant’s guilt under each of these counts to survive the motion and for that reason, it’s denied,” Menahan said.

Closing arguments will start Tuesday at 9 a.m. in Menahan’s courtroom, and the jury will enter deliberation afterward.