The Montana Department of Agriculture said Thursday that Palmer amaranth was found growing in a residential planter near Shelby, making this the first confirmed case of a fast-growing, prolific-seeding pigweed in Montana.

A single male plant was found growing in a residential planter, most likely introduced from contaminated birdseed. No seed was produced. The site will be monitored for the next several years to ensure no additional plants emerge, state officials said.

Palmer amaranth has smooth stems, long leafstalks, long, thin seedheads, and it tends to grow much taller than other common “weedy” pigweeds. Palmer amaranth is dioecious, meaning it has both male and female plants, which allows it to quickly become genetically diverse and easily develop herbicide resistance. Common vectors of spread include millet, sunflower screenings, and farm equipment, Montana Department of Agriculture officials said.

It is a competitive and aggressive weed that can grow 2-3 inches per day in optimum conditions. It can easily reach 6-8 feet tall, has tremendously thick stalks, and produces up to 1 million seeds per plant.

Palmer amaranth has been reported to reduce yields up to 91% in corn and 79% in soybeans. It can be toxic to livestock if the concentration of nitrates in the leaves is high.

There is a zero tolerance for Palmer amaranth seed in Montana and the Palmer Amaranth Task Force is willing to help landowners identify and manage all populations.

To report a suspected Palmer amaranth plant, contact your local county weed district, MSU Extension agent, or the Montana Department of Agriculture. Leave the plant in the ground so it can be correctly identified, take plenty of pictures, record GPS coordinates, and arrange for a site visit as soon as possible. Identification is difficult, so most suspected plants are genetically tested.

For more resources and contact information, visit the Early Detection, Rapid Response webpage here: agr.mt.gov/Noxious-Weeds.