A 12-year-old Townsend girl died and two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Broadwater County, officials said Thursday.

Broadwater County dispatchers received a call about 8:20 p.m. Wednesday about a crash on Highway 287 and Trailhead View Drive near Townsend. The crash involved two females in a side-by-side Utility Terrain Vehicle and a male in a pickup truck, Sheriff Nick Rauser said in a Facebook post.

Rauser said Karli Sandidge died from her injuries. He said the other female was transported for medical attention.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the girl was in the Polaris Side by Side with a 13-year-old female driver. They tried to cross Highway 287 at Trailhead View Drive when their vehicle was struck by a Nissan truck heading southbound and driven by a 62-year-old Townsend man. Both girls were ejected from their vehicle.

One girl was life-flighted to the Billings Clinic and the other was pronounced dead on scene, the MHP said.

The man was transported by a trooper to the Broadwater Medical Center for a blood draw and was treated for minor injuries, the MHP said.

Rauser offered his condolences to the families.

“As a father and member of the community my heart goes out to the family,” Rauser said on social media.

He said the crash was still under investigation.

The sheriff thanked deputies, firefighters, emergency medical service, Montana Highway Patrol, "the wrecker crew, and all the kids that assisted."

No further information was immediately available.