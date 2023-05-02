A Helena judge on Tuesday afternoon denied the request from Rep. Zooey Zephyr, D-Missoula, to gain access to the House floor as the Montana legislative session nears its end.

Zephyr had sought a temporary restraining order to stop Speaker of the House Matt Regier from blocking her from accessing the House floor. The Senate voted to sine die, or end the session, Tuesday afternoon and the House now must finish the business left before that chamber.

Zephyr was still allowed to vote remotely, but has been forbidden from accessing the House chamber since last week. Republicans, who voted in lockstep to keep her out of the House, argued it was necessary following her support for protesters who had disrupted the chamber’s proceedings earlier that week. Seven were arrested after the protest on misdemeanor charges; law enforcement has said they are not aware of damage or violence during the event.

Lewis and Clark County District Court Judge Mike Menahan wrote that the plaintiffs were unlikely to succeed on the merits of the case and that they sought "injunctive relive which far outpaces the facts at issue here."

Menahan also cited the separation of powers between the judicial and legislative branch in his order.

"Because the constitution explicitly reserves this power for the Legislature, the court’s powers are conversely limited," he wrote.

Menahan continued that even if the court were to find the House of Representatives, Regier or the Sergeant at Arms named in the lawsuit acted unlawfully, it "does not have the

authority to issue a broad permanent injunction to effectively remove all legislative authority under Article V Section 10 in relation to a single member."

The complaint was filed by the Montana chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union in Lewis and Clark County District Court on Monday. It alleges that the ban violated Zephyr’s rights to free speech under the state and federal constitutions, and her right to equal protection under the state constitution.

Earlier in the day the state attorney general told the court in filings that the state constitution dictates that each chamber of the Legislature is the sole body that sets rules for and governs its own members and the request from plaintiffs would violate the separation of powers between branches of government.

During the protest, Zephyr stood at her desk on the House floor with her microphone raised and engaged with the crowd.

The rally and subsequent protest were held in response to Republicans in the House preventing Zephyr from speaking on the House floor for several days, after comments she made two weeks ago. The freshman lawmaker had told representatives a week ago they “should be ashamed” for voting in favor of a bill that would ban some gender-affirming care for transgender minors. She also told them they would have “blood on your hands” for doing so.

Republicans have advanced several bills affecting trans people this session. Regier had been adamant that Zephyr would again be recognized should she apologize – something she declined to do.

Regier made the motion to ban Zephyr under a provision of the Montana Constitution that allows each house to “expel or punish a member for good cause shown with the concurrence of two-thirds of all its members.”