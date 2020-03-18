You won’t lose internet service as coronavirus spreads. Here’s why

Helena providers won’t disconnect service

Montana Internet

Montana Internet Corporation in Helena announced that it is no longer disconnecting residential service for non-payment, on a case-by-case basis, until further notice. The company is also offering flexible payment options to subscribers who indicate hardship.

Treasure State Internet

Helena-based Treasure State Internet & Telegraph has pledged not to disconnect its services to anyone, “even if circumstances make payment difficult.” “We’re certainly not the first to publicly say so, but we’re committed to keeping service turned on across the city to ensure that all of our friends and neighbors maintain the phone and internet access that keeps us all afloat and connected during this time – no matter what," the company announced.