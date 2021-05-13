Yellowstone superintendent talks housing, other park goals

He said the park has gone to a modular housing replacement, adding that several trailer villages and 41 trailers at Mammoth and Old Faithful have been replaced in the past year. He also said some of the existing housing was in dire need of repair.

“Reality is, people say we get paid in sunsets in national parks, but I can tell you that if you do not have good housing, and you know this, that people don’t come back or they leave early,” Sholly said.

He said he was proud of the project and saved about $35 million off the original government estimate.

Sholly also expressed worry about the difficulty of attracting new employees to Yellowstone in such a pricey housing market with a limited number of homes for sale. He said there is one house for sale in Gardiner, which was listed at $699,000. He said 20% of the workforce in Mammoth is ready to retire in the next five years and most replacement positions could not afford the Gardiner housing market.

He thinks housing will become “progressively worse over the next decade, and we have to solve some of these issues or we won’t get people to take jobs in this area.”