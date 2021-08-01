Workforce shortage wreaks havoc on Montana's behavioral health providers

In the six-page document they list the three major pressures leading to the shrinking workforce — inadequate pay tied to low reimbursement rates set by the state, sky-high housing costs that make living in many communities unaffordable for workers and a lack of access to childcare that's too expensive if an elusive slot opens.

The groups also suggested a range of prompt, intermediate and long-term solutions. It took six weeks to receive the state’s reply, which several organizations’ leaders deemed lacking. Various meetings with state agencies have also proved fruitless so far.

Organizations have also appealed to the commissions with sway over how millions in federal pandemic aid will be spent, pleading that without an infusion of cash the programs serving some of the state’s most marginalized will crumble. It’s unclear what might come of that.

Closing facilities

Intermountain provides behavioral health services to children and families in several communities around the state. It recently closed one youth cottage in the state’s capital city because there’s not enough employees to staff it. Another is at risk of shutting down soon because there’s just not sufficient personnel, FitzGerald said. AWARE is in the same situation, having already closed three therapeutic group homes for children.