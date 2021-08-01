Workforce shortage wreaks havoc on Montana's behavioral health providers

A severe workforce shortage for behavioral health and developmental disabilities service providers has left some organizations with vacant positions in 20-50% of their jobs, leading to reductions of critical services they say could be just the tip of the iceberg if state government doesn't step in.
“The system’s hanging on by a shoestring right now,” said Matt Bugni, the chief executive officer of AWARE, Inc., an Anaconda-based organization that provides services statewide for children and adults with developmental disabilities and behavioral health needs.
Montanans are well-versed in the fallout from COVID-19 and how the workforce crunch has led to help wanted signs in windows of businesses across the state and shops closing early because there aren't enough employees to keep the doors open. Less in the spotlight is the how the staffing crisis hit organizations that care for people with behavioral health needs and developmental disabilities.
“I don’t even want to call it a system because we don’t have a system. Montana does not have a system of care,” said Jim FitzGerald, with Helena-based Intermountain. “The ship is not seaworthy. And then we run into this typhoon called the virus. It’s been very challenging.”
Providers sounded the alarm in the form of a letter sent to the relevant decision-makers in state government, warning the behavioral health system in Montana is “in danger of imminent collapse unless it receives immediate relief.”
In the six-page document they list the three major pressures leading to the shrinking workforce — inadequate pay tied to low reimbursement rates set by the state, sky-high housing costs that make living in many communities unaffordable for workers and a lack of access to childcare that's too expensive if an elusive slot opens.
The groups also suggested a range of prompt, intermediate and long-term solutions. It took six weeks to receive the state’s reply, which several organizations’ leaders deemed lacking. Various meetings with state agencies have also proved fruitless so far.
Organizations have also appealed to the commissions with sway over how millions in federal pandemic aid will be spent, pleading that without an infusion of cash the programs serving some of the state’s most marginalized will crumble. It’s unclear what might come of that.
Closing facilities
Intermountain provides behavioral health services to children and families in several communities around the state. It recently closed one youth cottage in the state’s capital city because there’s not enough employees to staff it. Another is at risk of shutting down soon because there’s just not sufficient personnel, FitzGerald said. AWARE is in the same situation, having already closed three therapeutic group homes for children.
Bugni and FitzGerald explained the closures didn’t directly kick children out; instead as kids moved to other placements like foster homes, the organizations stopped accepting new clients because they knew they didn’t have enough workers to keep the homes open. Now as referrals still come in at the same pace, there’s no space to take on new children, leaving gaping voids for kids in need of care.
When there aren't spots in Montana, children can get sent out of state at a substantially higher cost and less likelihood of reuniting with their families, said Mary Windecker, the executive director of the Behavioral Health Alliance of Montana.
Between 2019 and 2020, 30% more kids were sent to out-of-state to psychiatric residential treatment facilities and 20% more went to therapeutic group homes outside Montana, according to Windecker, who added the trend increased this year.
As traumatic as closing a children’s therapeutic group home is, the unthinkable for Bugni is what would happen if AWARE can't staff group homes for people with developmental disabilities.
“For developmental disability services, we are their home,” Bugni said. “There are people in services we’ve served now for some 30-40 years. They’re in long-term placements with us. The option of moving them to live with a guardian is not viable. There are some people who have very intensive needs and to expect a family to meet them is unrealistic.”
AWARE has about 170 jobs open out of about 900 full-time equivalent positions. That reflects an already reduced capacity to alleviate some of the pressure on remaining employees.
'There's no way'
Debora Speyer is the co-guardian of Devin, a 26-year-old that has been with AWARE since 2012 and lives in a residential group home in Butte. Speyer met Devin when he was 7 and she provided respite care. Their weekly meeting increased to two, then three times a week, and eventually Speyer had a constant role in Devin's life as a foster parent.
Devin now lives in a home that provides services for those with developmental disabilities and medical issues. He is autistic, has severe stemming of his hands, a secondary diagnosis of cerebral palsy, cognitive delay and a seizure disorder.
Speyer is deeply worried about what would happen to Devin if AWARE didn’t have enough employees to staff his home. Two decades ago when she had Devin in her home and some help, it was still hard to manage. That was when Devin was a 38-pound boy; now he's a 6'1", 160-pound man.
"I couldn't have him here. There's no way. I'm 71 years old," Speyer said during a recent interview. “Because of Devin's situation and his needs, I can't do it. I couldn't offer that caretaker (role) anymore.”
Framed photos of Devin cover the walls of the room in Speyer's home he stays in when he visits. Speyer’s phone is also full of images she takes with Devin and AWARE staff to print out and make collages to hang on his wall at the group home. Speyer visits Devin frequently and the two Skype every night, no matter where Speyer is in the world.
Like any guardian, Speyer has a clear idea of what she thinks is the best way to care for Devin, and that doesn’t always fit with what happens at his group home. But she respects Bugni and AWARE and says the home he’s in now is much better and safer for him than other options.
“They’re overworked and they’re overrun,” Speyer said of staff. “Would I like them to do more? Yes, I would. Would I like them to pay attention to him and believe in him more? Yes. Would I like them to put more washcloths in his hands and put his braces on correctly? Yes. And would I like them to know more and get more money? Yes. Do I know how to do that? No. And if he had to go somewhere else more like a warehouse, it would be tragic.”
'The big question'
Operating at 80% of a full workforce means some AWARE employees work overtime every week, which can create dangerous situations, Bugni said.
The fear of a serious injury to a client or employee is something Bugni said isn’t just a hypothetical — “it’s going to happen” because of a severely diminished workforce, he said.
“We take on more risk as we have turnover of staff. Sometimes we have employees work in different locations just to be able to have staff present and they could be in a location where they might not have a longstanding relationship with our clients," Bugni said. Turnover also erodes the trust clients build with care providers.
“If we get to a place where we really cannot maintain health and safety then that’s the big question,” Bugni said. “What then?”
Not enough workers
Shodair Children’s Hospital, which provides specialized psychiatric care, can only find enough employees to staff 30 of its 74 beds for children and adolescents and has a waiting list of 66 kids. Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch, a behavioral health provider, gets 100 referrals a month but can only accept a maximum of 10. Rimrock, a large drug and alcohol addiction treatment center in Billings, has closed an adult substance use residential home and has a wait list of up to eight weeks.
While hiring people for challenging jobs is nothing new, the pandemic changed things. The pay that's been low for years now can't keep pace high housing costs and lack of access to childcare, Windecker said.
Most of the clients at organizations who provide services to those with developmental disabilities and behavioral health needs are covered by Medicaid. At AWARE, Bugni said, less than 0.1% of total revenues are from private insurance payers.
The state sets Medicaid reimbursement rates for those services, which providers say don’t even come close to covering their full cost. Those rates directly influence how much providers are able to pay employees.
AWARE’s average wage for direct care positions is around $15.80-$16 an hour. The organization recently raised their minimum from $12.25 to $14, but it’s had little effect. Bugni estimates it’s kept a few staff on board and helped a bit with the number of applications coming in, but with some McDonald’s restaurants in communities AWARE serves offering up to $20 an hour, the provider just can’t keep up.
“That’s the market we’re competing in and we can’t keep pace with the private market,” Bugni said. Postings for positions that require passing a background check and high school diploma offer a $1,000 signing bonus.
While low pay for difficult jobs compared to other fields isn’t a new problem, it’s compounded by other factors exacerbated by the pandemic.
“What’s changed now is the housing crisis and there is no affordable housing in large parts of Montana any longer and the daycare crisis,” Windecker said. “People who have been able to survive on those low rates no longer could even survive because of that impact.”
Possible solutions
The letter sent by members of the Behavioral Health Alliance of Montana making recommendations went to Adam Meier, the director of the state health department, and the commission that recommends how to use health care dollars sent to Montana under the American Rescue Plan Act, along with other leaders in state government.
The alliance requests immediate relief through funding infusions, as well as changes to implement over the next year and long-term transformations for the industry. But providers are focused on the most urgent problem of how to save programs at risk of collapse.
Top of the list is using a pandemic-related 10% bump in what the federal government reimburses the state for Medicaid to increase reimbursement rates for providers that serve at least 50% Medicaid clients.
"This would give us the cash to retain the few workers that we have left and try to get more people in the door to give those workers some relief," Windecker wrote in a recent letter to the state.
In his response, Meier wrote that recommendation "could potentially be accomplished" and set up a meeting for further discussion.
Providers are also looking at funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) for cash infusions to stabilize services. “We still need an immediate infusion of cash to keep the doors open and the lights on, and the state does not seem to have a sense of urgency around that,” Windecker said.
ARPA commissions have heard testimony about the workforce shortage from people like Bugni and Windecker, but have yet to take up and debate any of the alliance's recommendations.
Meier's response to the alliance also said the department could "explore opportunities to facilitate youth returning to Montana from out-of-state placement or to prevent out-of-state placement for youth who have been denied by in-state providers by authorizing additional compensation for exceptional or specialized needs."
"It is always our preference to serve these children in Montana," Meier wrote.
But Windecker said the state's isn't proposing a workable path for providers to get enough money to hire staff to be able to care for those kids in-state.
Providers also suggested things like housing and childcare vouchers to incentivize people to take jobs. Meier's letter pointed to existing state programs like emergency rental assistance. But Windecker said those reactive tools only help people already behind on rent or mortgage payments. What's needed are proactive tools to attract a workforce and keep current employees from becoming unhoused, she said.
In a statement Friday, Chuck Council, a spokesperson for the state Department of Public Health and Human Services, said the agency plans to keep the conversation going.
"DPHHS, along with other departments, is working with the Behavioral Health Alliance and other provider groups similarly situated to BAM, regarding how to use ARPA funding and other funding sources in this dynamic environment to address challenges related to the pandemic," Council said. "The department had a meeting this week with BAM and others, and will continue to meet with them on other topics as discussed in the letter."
Over the next three months, there’s a lot of what-ifs. Without action from state government or improvement in workforce numbers, “we will see the systemic demise of community-based services,” Bugni said.
“Some of it might even be too late now, even with proper action. It takes time for things to be put into place,” Bugni said. “I hope it’s not too late.”