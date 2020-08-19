Wood Lake fire west of Augusta reaches 73 acres

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The U.S. Forest Service has closed a campground on the Rocky Mountain Front as firefighters work to suppress a 73-acre wildfire.

The lightning-caused Wood Lake fire was reported by Prairie Reef Lookout at 10 a.m. on Monday, with an estimated size of 3 acres. By 6 p.m. the same day its growth was estimated at 50 acres, with active fire behavior and spotting a quarter of a mile ahead. The fire is located in steep terrain and burning in heavy timber.

The fire, located about 13 miles west of Augusta, grew to about 73 acres Tuesday and into Wednesday as multiple helicopters, an air tanker and nearly 100 personnel have been assigned to the fire. No structures have been lost and no evacuations are in place.

Firefighters planned Wednesday to work on building a fireline perimeter around the fire.

Current closures associated with this fire are Wood Lake, Wood Lake campground, Wood Lake picnic area, the Petty-Crown Trail Head and associated trail loop, and all dispersed camping from the Forest boundary along Benchmark Road to Wood Lake.

Benchmark Road will remain open to through traffic. The Forest Service asks motorists not to stop in the fire vicinity in order to keep roads open and safe for both public and fire traffic.

Forecasts call for a red flag warning Wednesday due to high temperatures and low relative humidity in the area of the fire.

