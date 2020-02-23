Woman goes public about abuse after settlement aimed at prevention

Adding a name and face

It wasn't easy for Butler, who muffled her story to herself for so long, to come forward to tell it to a reporter and a photographer who, in turn, will distribute it across the entire state to an audience Butler wants to trust will see its importance and respect her experiences.

Alongside her personal progression, the national movement of women and men talking about their sexual abuse in high-profile ways has been a catalyst for Butler.

“I felt they created this platform for me and other people like me to be able to do the same and feel comfortable putting that out there and sharing my story in the face of scrutiny and support,” Butler said.

Carving out a space in that arena marks a major step for Butler, who even with her roommates has only shared the most basic version of Kokot's abuse. She consciously limits situations that might flood her with memories of the past when it's not necessary.

One of those things she restricts is basketball, a sport that used to consume all facets of her life. Kokot used athletic success to manipulate Butler in many ways, such as telling her she'd never be able to attend college on a sports scholarship if she tried to remove herself from his abuse or reported it.