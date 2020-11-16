 Skip to main content
Woman, dog struck and killed by train in northern Montana
CHINOOK — A 41-year-old woman and her dog were struck and killed by a freight train in northern Montana over the weekend, Blaine County officials said.

Sheriff John Colby said the victim's husband reported she got out of their vehicle to photograph a pheasant Saturday afternoon just east of Chinook. She was training the dog to smell pheasants and took the dog over to the spot where she had seen the bird.

The woman apparently did not hear the westbound train, Colby said. The collision happened at about 4:45 p.m.

Her name was being withheld until family members could be notified, Colby said.

