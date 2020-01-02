GREAT FALLS — A 30-year-old woman was killed when a speeding all-terrain vehicle hit a patch of ice while turning a corner near Harlem, the Montana Highway Patrol reported.
The driver overcorrected, causing the ATV to roll, throwing the man and the woman from the vehicle just after 4 a.m. on Jan. 1, ABC Fox Montana reports. Neither was wearing a helmet. The driver was not injured, the patrol said.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
The roads were wet and icy. The victim's name has not been released.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.