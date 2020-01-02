{{featured_button_text}}

GREAT FALLS — A 30-year-old woman was killed when a speeding all-terrain vehicle hit a patch of ice while turning a corner near Harlem, the Montana Highway Patrol reported.

The driver overcorrected, causing the ATV to roll, throwing the man and the woman from the vehicle just after 4 a.m. on Jan. 1, ABC Fox Montana reports. Neither was wearing a helmet. The driver was not injured, the patrol said.

The roads were wet and icy. The victim's name has not been released.

