With hands tied, Montana officials issue public health plea

Gov. Greg Gianforte, a Republican, has remained firm in his opposition to a statewide mask mandate.

Missoula Mayor John Engen said some local jurisdictions are considering legal action against the state to try to regain local control over public health requirements

"Until the Legislature meets again or a court takes action, we are constrained by the law of the land," Engen said.

In Missoula, officials said Friday they requested 24 National Guard soldiers to assist the county in addressing its COVID-19 surge next week. The guardsmen were requested for both health care facilities and to assist in The Sleepy Inn, a facility used to quarantine unhoused people who are diagnosed with the virus or identified as close contacts.

Bozeman Health has also put in a request for National Guard assistance.

Those requests come after Gianforte said earlier this week that 17 National Guard soldiers will help address the pandemic in the state, with 10 helping at Billings Clinic and seven helping at the state lab and warehouse in Helena. Two other hospitals — St. Peter's in Helena and St. James in Butte — also requested National Guard assistance this week.