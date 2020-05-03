With beef backlogged and the market in flux, Montana cattle ranchers face tough choices

“It depresses the market, and there’s a backlog all the way back to the cow-calf guy,” Malone said.

Though cow-calf production is a year-round business, most Montana ranchers calve their herds in the spring and sell in the fall. They will soon face a tough choice regarding their 2.5 million cattle: skip this year’s paycheck and keep the cattle on their land and buy more feed for winter, or sell at about $111 less per head than pre-pandemic prices.

“There is so much uncertainty in where the market lies,” said Jay Bodner, executive vice president of the Montana Stockgrowers Association. “That is the No. 1 thing on our mind right now: how can we try to fix what’s going on?”