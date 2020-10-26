Winter storm sets Helena-area records

The recent winter blast brought record-setting weather to much of central and southwest Montana, both with a massive dump of snow followed by frigid temperatures.

A major winter storm that swept across the state Friday and Saturday dropped 17.6 inches of snow at the Helena Regional Airport. That is both the sixth highest two-day snowfall total on record and the most snow over two days since 1960, according to the National Weather Service in Great Falls.

The highest two-day snowfall on record was recorded in 1959 at 21.7 inches.

As the snow moved out, Helena recorded record low temperatures both Sunday and Monday mornings.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sunday’s low of 4 below zero broke the 1919 record of zero. The high of 14 degrees was also the lowest maximum temperature for Oct. 25, below the old record of 20 also set in 1919.

Monday morning brought another record temperature of minus 6 degrees, breaking the Oct. 26 record low of 6 degrees set in 1919.